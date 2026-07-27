Announcing the AI Glasses Impact Grant Recipients: Helping People Work, Learn, and Live More Independently

Meta believes that the technology we build should strengthen human connection and empower people around the world. We want to ensure the future is for everyone—giving every person the tools to reach their full potential. Today, we’re announcing the recipients of the AI Glasses Impact Grants, to provide funding to 30 organizations across the U.S. that are using AI glasses to solve problems in their communities and industries.

We launched the program in January to put nearly $2 million directly behind organizations doing this kind of work. The program offers two grant types: Accelerator Grants for organizations already scaling proven impact with AI glasses, and Catalyst Grants for developers building applications for the glasses through Meta’s Device Access Toolkit. We selected recipients based on demonstrated impact, scalability, and relevance to areas where hands-free technology can make the biggest difference — including accessibility, workforce safety, education, agriculture, and economic opportunity. We received nearly 500 applications, and Catalyst Grant recipients will integrate their apps on Ray-Ban Meta glasses later this year — so what they build makes the glasses better for everyone.

People love their Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses and increasingly, we’re seeing why they’re not just great for day to day wear, they can be an essential tool on the job. When your work requires both hands, full attention, and real-time information – whether you’re on a ladder, under a hood, or navigating a city in a wheelchair – glasses are easier and safer to use.

Here are a few of the most innovative projects. The full cohort of recipients spans 18 states, and can be found here.

Helping People Work Safer and Earn More

Strategic Workforce Development (SWD) (Missouri), is using Meta AI glasses as a hands-free coaching tool to support career seekers entering the construction trades. The technology provides real-time, step-by-step instruction and safety training while capturing skill demonstrations that can be used to create job-ready portfolios.

Proformance-AI (California) is developing an AI copilot app for roadside emergency responders. This app uses Meta AI glasses to give mechanics real-time diagnostic guidance without ever taking their eyes off the job, with the goal of getting stranded drivers back on the road faster and more safely.

Onsite (Michigan) is building a Meta AI glasses integration for the trades – enabling field service contractors to more efficiently run their businesses with their voice and their field of vision. Contractors can now perform any action in Onsite hands-free: capture job notes, create estimates, and get technical diagnostic support.

Mycelia Foundation (New Mexico) is equipping rural broadband installers with AI glasses that provide hands-free safety guidance at height — keeping America’s connectivity workers protected where holding a phone is impossible.

Agerpoint (North Carolina) is giving American farmers and growers real-time crop health intelligence through AI glasses, enabling hands-free monitoring that helps farmers secure America’s food supply without breaking stride in the field.

Expanding Independence and Access

OurLife Labs (California), supported by Reality Hack (Massachusetts), is developing OurLife, a purpose-built assistant on Meta AI glasses for people living with early-stage dementia and mild cognitive impairments. OurLife offers in-the-moment support with daily routines and step-by-step guidance. It is built as a shared experience for patients, families, and caregivers, supporting each others’ independence, health, and peace of mind.

United Spinal Association (New York) is equipping wheelchair user advocates with AI glasses to document accessibility barriers in parks and public spaces hands-free, feeding evidence directly to parks departments and public officials to drive Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility improvements.

Easter Seals Greater Houston’s BridgingApps Program (Texas) is running a community-centered pilot studying how three distinct populations — people with low vision, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and those with cognitive aging – can benefit from AI glasses, generating the evidence base needed for broader assistive technology deployment.

Building What Comes Next

Immerse Inc. (California) is working on integrating their app on AI glasses to give real-time, hands-free language tutoring. The app, which is backed by 48 academic studies and a platform already serving 200,000+ learners, helps learners practice language in the flow of daily life.

What’s Next

Later this year, our Catalyst grant recipients — OurLife Labs, Proformance-AI, Immerse Inc., Onsite, and Agerpoint — are integrating their apps on Ray-Ban Meta glasses with Meta’s Device Access Toolkit, expanding what the glasses can do for everyone.

All recipients will come together at the AI Glasses Impact Grant Celebration & Community Summit in New York City on July 27-29, a three-day event bringing together grant recipients, developers, and community stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and share what they’re building. The Summit will honor our grant recipients, showcase transformative use cases already in the field, provide technical workshops, and deepen collaboration across our growing community.

We’re committed to supporting these recipients beyond funding — through mentorship, community, and amplifying their stories — because their work demonstrates the positive, real-world value of wearable AI technology.