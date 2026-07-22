New WhatsApp Features Keep Up With the Way You Actually Live

Your most important conversations don’t just live on your phone anymore. You’re catching up with friends from the couch on your iPad, checking in with family on the drive home, and switching between many different apps to manage your work and day.

That’s why we’ve been working with partners to make WhatsApp fit seamlessly with the other apps you use and across your devices, so that WhatsApp can keep up with how you actually live.

Sign up for WhatsApp From Your iPad

Since we announced WhatsApp for iPad last year, one of the biggest things we’ve heard from people is that they want to be able to create a WhatsApp account directly on their iPad, without needing to link to their phone. Now you can. Register for WhatsApp directly on the iPad app, set up your account, and you’re in.

Revamped CarPlay and Android Auto

We’ve completely refreshed the WhatsApp care audio experience. Now you can hear and respond to messages, make calls, see your call history, and reach your favorites – hands-free and right from your car’s screen.

PDFs, Upgraded

You can now open PDFs directly in WhatsApp without downloading them, then make lightweight edits like highlighting and annotating right in the chat. This feature is available on web and desktop, powered by Adobe Acrobat.

Share What You’re Listening To

Sharing music is a way of expressing yourself, and now you can easily share a song straight from Apple Music or Spotify to your WhatsApp Status. With just a couple of taps, your friends can see what you’re into right now, making your Status even more uniquely you.

These features are already rolling out now. We hope they make it easier than ever to keep up with your life.