America’s Workforce Academy: The Future Is for Everyone

Meta is proud to be partnering with the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors, and CBRE, as well as community partners across the country including, the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, STRIVE, Boone County Economic Development Corporation (IN), Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce (LA), Workforce Solutions Borderplex (TX), and Ohio Chamber of Commerce (OH).

We are launching America’s Workforce Academy (AWA) to build upon the huge demand we saw for Meta’s first major initiative of this kind, Level-Up, Meta’s fiber installation training program that received 35,000 applications in the first seven days.

The United States labor market needs hundreds of thousands of fiber technicians, welders, plumbers, electricians and other skilled trade workers. At Meta, we see this as an incredible opportunity for these American heroes to power America’s future.

If you want to help build America’s future, you can apply to America’s Workforce Academy here.

Dina Powell McCormick, Meta President and Vice-Chairman, said: “The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities. Skilled workers electrified rural America one pole at a time. They manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II. Now a new generation will pour the foundations and lay the fiber that secures American strength in this new age.”

Mike Rowe, CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, said: “Closing America’s skills gap requires us to not only make a more persuasive case for the skilled trades in general, it requires us to completely rethink the way we train the next generation of skilled workers. America’s Workforce Academy does both. Workers are actually paid to learn. There is zero cost to them, no college debt and a fast certification, with a guaranteed job on the other end. This is an important step in the right direction, and one that I hope other companies will be inspired to take.”

Marc H. Morial, National Urban League President and CEO, said: “America’s Workforce Academy represents the kind of bold, inclusive investment our economy urgently needs. At a time when too many Americans are searching for pathways to stable, family-supporting careers, this initiative opens doors, particularly for communities who historically have been excluded from opportunity. By removing cost barriers, providing industry-recognized credentials, and guaranteeing employment, AWA is helping to build a more equitable and resilient workforce for the future.”

Rachel Peterson, Vice President, Data Centers, Meta, said: “The AI infrastructure we’re building today requires an incredible workforce to make it a reality. America’s Workforce Academy is our commitment to building that workforce with the same ambition and long-term thinking we bring to the technology itself. America needs hundreds of thousands of skilled tradespeople — electricians, mechanics, fiber technicians and more — and this program creates clear, accessible pathways into those careers.”

Michael Bellaman, ABC president and Chief Executive Officer, said: “America’s Workforce Academy is a transformational endeavor creating incredible opportunities, and ABC is proud to partner with Meta and CBRE to welcome all who want to build their career dreams in construction. This innovative talent pipeline solution addresses the industry’s ongoing workforce shortage by utilizing ABC’s existing, proven, nationwide education ecosystem. The sustained demand for data center construction technicians means the industry needs an all-of-the-above approach to grow the construction talent pool.”

Bob Sulentic, CBRE Chair and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to serve as a key partner for Meta on the management of America’s Workforce Academy — from candidate intake and qualification to hands-on training, in collaboration with the Associated Builders and Contractors. In this role, we are leveraging the full scope and expertise of CBRE to recruit, train, and deploy thousands of skilled workers who will support Meta in building out their AI infrastructure.”