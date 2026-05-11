Meta at The Cannes Film Festival 2026

Meta is proud to be an Official Partner of the Festival de Cannes in a new multi-year strategic partnership. It’s a natural fit: for decades, Cannes has defined how we see the world through the frame—and today, our platforms are where that view is shared with the world.

With more than 3.5 billion people using our apps every day—and video representing over 60% of time spent on Facebook and Instagram—Meta has become the world’s front-row seat. Through our creator partnerships and our latest AI and wearable technologies, we’re shifting the perspective from the sidelines to the center of the action. Whether it’s a hands-free POV from la Croisette via Ray-Ban Meta glasses or AI-powered translations that break down language barriers in real-time, we’re giving the world a way to see, share, and step into the magic of Cannes through a whole new lens.

Creators at Cannes

We’re hosting a global roster of creators to the Croisette — filmmakers, culture commentators, and storytellers who will share behind-the-scenes access to one of the world’s most prestigious cultural events. From red carpet moments to intimate conversations with talent, our creators will capture the festival in their own point-of-view, using Ray-Ban Meta glasses and sharing across Threads and Instagram — where people already reshare Reels more than 4.5 billion times every day.

Joining us on the ground will be Reece Feldman, who will be among the first to wear Ray-Ban Meta as a reporter on the Cannes carpet – exclusively interviewing arriving talent for @meta and @raybanmeta. We’re also pleased to host attendees including French filmmaker Enora Hope and fashion creator Lyas, Belgian photographer Bleg, Italian creator Matteo Varini, Spanish cinephile Ivan Hachez, London-based culture creator Zainab Jiwa, UK fashion voices Lola Clark and Victor Kunda, along with French basketball player Diamant Blazi and many more. From first-person red carpet POVs to backstage interviews, fashion commentary to real-time festival reactions — they’ll bring Cannes directly to people’s feeds across Instagram, Threads, and Reels.

Meta House on the Croisette

From May 12–19, Meta House at the Majestic Hotel will be our home at the festival — a space for hands-on experiences, creator events, conversations about the future of storytelling, and a few surprises.

Highlights of our programming include:

The Blue Carpet: Our flagship experience that puts you at the center of the frame. Wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses, guests will be able to step into the star’s point of view: walking through a fully immersive installation of flashing bulbs and a spotlight-guided runway. It’s an invitation to capture the red carpet moment exactly as the talent sees it—hands-free and shared instantly.

AI Glasses Demos: Experience the full range of Ray-Ban Meta AI features, from Live Translation to real-time capture and sharing. Guests will also get an exclusive look at Meta Ray-Ban Display — our next-generation smart glasses — in a dedicated Wearables Atelier.

Palme d’Or Showcase: For the duration of the festival, Meta House will be home to the Palme d’Or — cinema’s most iconic award. Crafted and designed by Chopard’s high jewellery artisans, the Palm features 19 delicately sculpted leaflets in 18-carat ethical yellow gold, set on a hand-cut rock crystal cushion. It’s a fitting centrepiece for a space dedicated to the art of storytelling.

Products Built for Moments Like This

Cannes is a place where language, film, and technology intersect. To help our community of creators and partners capture the moment, we’re highlighting the newest tools that make global storytelling possible:

AI Translations on Reels: Share your story in more languages and reach a global audience. Creators on Facebook and Instagram can dub and lip sync their Reels into 9 supported languages – with more coming soon, including French. Our translations make it look and sound like you’re speaking another language, so you can seamlessly connect with some of the largest audiences on Reels around the world with just a tap of a button. Creators can preview translations before they go live and remove them at any time.

Ray-Ban Meta: See Cannes through a new lens. Our AI-powered glasses are built for exactly this kind of moment: hands-free, stylish, and designed to keep you present in the moment. Using Live Translation, guests of the festival can hold real-time conversations across French, Spanish, Italian,English, German and Portuguese directly through the glasses. And soon we’re expanding this feature to support across 20 languages this summer, including Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, and Arabic.

Meta AI: An assistant for connection and creativity. Beyond the red carpet, Meta AI—now powered by Muse Spark—is built into the family of apps and on the Meta AI app to make every moment more personal and creative. During the festival, the assistant can help attendees find dinner near the Palais, plan a premiere look, or discover which films are generating the most buzz in real-time. On Instagram, tools like Backdrop and Restyle allow creators to reimagine their photos with a simple text prompt. Whether it’s navigating the festival or editing a cinematic moment for a Story, Meta AI helps people create, connect, and stay up to date on the latest coming out of Cannes.

Threads: The festival conversation, live. People on Threads can follow #Cannes2026 for real-time reactions, red carpet commentary, and festival predictions as they happen. A custom Palme d’Or emoji appears every time someone hits Like on a Cannes post — and conversations throughout the festival will invite people to call their Palme d’Or winner, share their best festival looks, and react to screenings in real time. With more than 400 million monthly actives, Threads is where the cultural conversation around Cannes unfolds as it happens.

On Screen: AI as a Creative Tool

The Festival de Cannes has always been a place where artistic vision meets the latest in cinematic craft. This year, that evolution continues as filmmakers explore how new tools can expand the boundaries of the frame.

We’re proud to be the technology partner for John Lennon: The Last Interview, a documentary film directed by Steven Soderbergh — an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival – which brings Lennon and Yoko Ono’s final radio interview to the screen for the first time.



For select scenes of the film, Soderbergh utilized Meta’s AI tools to create visuals that accompany Lennon and Ono’s more abstract ideas and reflections.It’s a practical example of how AI can support a director’s creative process: expanding a film’s visual ambition while keeping the storytelling front and center.

Where Culture Connects

Cannes is where the world’s most iconic stories begin, and Meta is where they spark a global conversation. By bringing our technology to the heart of the Croisette, we are proud to support this storied creative community—connecting the magic of the festival to the billions of people following along from the world’s front-row seat.