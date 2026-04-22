One Year of Edits: Built For and With Creators

One year ago today, we launched Edits, an app for editing and creating videos right on your phone. We worked with creators to build an app that supports their entire creative process.

As we mark this first year of building Edits with and for creators, I wanted to share a look back and a preview of what we’re excited to build next.

The Best Editing Tools, All in One Place

Since launching Edits, we’ve focused on building powerful tools creators need and bringing them into a video editor that feels simple and approachable. We started by removing real-world friction. Creators told us it was hard to read scripts from their notes while filming, so we built an in-app teleprompter. Whether you’re on camera or recording a voiceover, you can speak directly to your audience with confidence, and adjust your text size and speed as you go.

We’ll keep making our core tools better with upgrades coming for captions, including bilingual captions, advanced color adjustments, speed curves, and more. We’re also working to make most tools within the app customizable, so you can start with what’s there and tune it exactly how you like.

A Creative Home You Make Your Own

We built Edits to also support everything around video editing — from inspiration and ideas to feedback after you hit Share. Rather than having to jump from app to app to make a single video, Edits brings everything you need into one seamless workspace.

In the Ideas tab, your saved reels and audio from Instagram live alongside sticky notes for your next big idea. As you use Edits, it gets more personalized with an inspiration feed based on what you post, insights that summarize your comments, and weekly ideas generated just for you.

You can expect even more ways to tailor Edits to how you work over the next year, like pinning your favorite tools, getting more insights about your followers, and starting every project with your personalized setup ready to go.

Creating Together

With Edits, we believe creativity grows through community: through mentorship, encouragement, and education. That’s why we’ve worked with creators like Ethan Barber and Cole Bennett to bring their creative approaches into Edits for anyone to try.

When you tap on an Edits template, you can open the project file to see how it was made, including whether it uses trending audio, and then easily make it into your own. Soon, you’ll be able to make more complex templates with overlays, keyframes, and video effects.

In the next year, you can expect more examples and techniques from creators at your disposal, and easier ways to trade creative building blocks with each other through the app.

What’s Next

We’re focused on making tools that bring your creativity to life — from your first burst of inspiration to the final result. Try Edits if you haven’t already and tag @creators to share what you’ve made. Keep the feedback coming on Instagram and Threads — it directly shapes what we build next.