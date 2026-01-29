2026: AI Drives Performance

2025 was the year we saw AI advance across every facet of Meta’s offerings. We expect 2026 to be a year where this intensifies even further on several fronts and unlocks the ability to build completely new products and transform how we work.

For people, we expect this to mean more personalized, fun ways to spend time on our apps. And for businesses, we’ll continue building tools that drive results. Here’s a look at how AI is driving value for the people and businesses that use our apps, and in turn fueling our business.

Stronger Engagement Across Our Family of Apps

On Facebook, our feed and video ranking improvements in Q4 2025 delivered a 7% lift in views of organic feed and video posts, with video time spent growing double-digits year-over-year in the US.

We’re also making recommendations more timely and original. Facebook is now surfacing over 25% more same-day Reels compared to Q3 2025, and on Instagram we increased the prevalence of original content in the US by 10 percentage points in Q4, with 75% of recommendations now coming from original posts. Threads is benefiting too, with Q4 optimizations driving a 20% lift in time spent.

And we’re excited about what’s next: AI dubbing is available in nine languages, with hundreds of millions watching AI-translated videos every day, already adding incremental time spent on Instagram. And we plan to launch support for more languages over the course of this year. Creation is accelerating as well — nearly 10% of daily Reels views now come from content made in Edits. Within Meta AI, daily actives generating media tripled year-over-year in Q4 2025.

AI Momentum in Ads: Easier Setup, Better Creative, Stronger Performance

We’re all-in on using AI to make it easier for businesses to launch and improve their ad campaigns. In Q4 last year, we began testing a Meta AI business assistant with advertisers to help with things like optimization and account support — and we’ll expand it in the coming months so more businesses can chat with an assistant that remembers their goals and offers personalized performance recommendations.

AI is also powering stronger ad creative. In Q4 2025, the combined revenue run-rate of our video generation tools hit $10 billion, with quarter-over-quarter growth nearly three times faster than overall ads revenue.

And our incremental attribution feature is gaining real momentum — our latest Q4 model rollout drove a 24% increase in incremental conversions compared to our standard attribution model, and the product reached a multi-billion-dollar annual run-rate just seven months after launch.

Next-Gen Ads Ranking

With our ads system, we’re scaling the size and complexity of our AI models to better select ads that best resonate with different audiences.

In Q4 2025, we doubled the GPUs used to train our latest ads ranking model, Generative Ads Recommendation Model (GEM), making it smarter and faster by giving it twice the computing power. This helps our systems better understand what people naturally engage with on Facebook and Instagram to determine which ads to show them. We also adopted a new, more efficient sequence-learning architecture, which is a system designed to understand and learn from information that comes in a specific order, like words in a sentence or steps in a process. This lets us use longer user behavior sequences and incorporate additional organic engagement data on Instagram. Together, these improvements drove a 3.5% lift in ad clicks on Facebook and more than a 1% gain in conversions on Instagram in Q4 2025.

We also launched a new run-time model across Instagram Feed, Stories, and Reels, increasing conversion rates by 3% in Q4. With Meta Lattice, we consolidated Facebook Stories and other surfaces into the overall Facebook model; combined with back-end improvements, this drove a 12% increase in ads quality, meaning, how relevant, useful, and enjoyable the ads people see are.

Business Messaging Momentum Accelerates

Messaging continues to be a preferred way for people to engage with businesses, and we’re seeing strong momentum across our business messaging products.

In Q4 2025, click-to-message ads revenue growth accelerated, with US growth up more than 50% year-over-year, driven by strong adoption of Website to Message ads, which let people learn more on a business’ site before starting a chat. Paid WhatsApp messaging also keeps scaling, crossing a $2 billion annual run-rate in Q4 last year.

We’re also excited about early traction for Business AIs in Mexico and the Philippines, with over one million weekly conversations already happening. This year, we’ll expand to more markets and add capabilities so Business AIs can not only answer questions like product availability, but also help people get things done directly in WhatsApp.

As we continue to invest in AI across our core business, we believe Meta will be able to provide uniquely personal AI experiences and deliver even greater performance to the millions of businesses who rely on our platform.

This post contains forward-looking statements, including about Meta’s business outlook. You should not rely on these statements as predictions of future events. Additional information regarding potential risks and uncertainties about our business and financial results can be found in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Meta undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.