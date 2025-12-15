92% of businesses using Meta Platforms in India are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). To give these businesses a boost, we have launched a new campaign to showcase how small businesses across the country tap into our Platforms to reach new, and more importantly, the right customers for their business.

The campaign has been created by Talented & Footloose Films and champions a simple but vital truth: every small business deserves better and that can be unlocked by reaching the relevant customers that matter most to the business.

“Meta Platforms are home to small businesses across the country and more than 92% of businesses using Meta platforms in India are MSMEs. We are the storefront for a disproportionate number of these small businesses and we are deeply committed to driving the right growth opportunities for them. The campaign underscores the importance of reaching out to the relevant customer for the bootstrapped small business community that can be unlocked with the help of Meta’s ad tools and the simple Boost Post feature on Instagram and Facebook.” – Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head for Meta in India

Across the country, extraordinary businesses such as tiny parlours, studios, home kitchens, and many others are thriving, powered mostly by digital technologies and our apps. To accelerate growth, these businesses need access to the right audience that can be converted into a loyal customer base.

Our suite of ad tools, Reels, AI-powered Advantage+ suite, Generative AI creative tools, and Messaging surfaces have a proven track record of unlocking growth for the smallest of businesses. The Boost Post option on Facebook and Instagram is a strong tool for small businesses to experience the power and effectiveness of paid advertising.

This new campaign in collaboration with Talented reframes this reality with a clear proposition: Your business deserves better. And with the Boost feature on Instagram and Facebook, it can reach new customers with just one tap.

The four films bring this to life through everyday entrepreneurs – a parlour owner, a mithai shop keeper, a yoga instructor and a ceramic artist – whose stories reflect the aspirations of a nation on the move.



Across each story, one message stays constant:

Boost a post to reach new customers. Your business deserves better.

“Every Indian has that one beloved discovery – a mithai shop tucked inside a gully, a thrift store only locals know about, a home baker whose cakes taste like childhood nostalgia. With Meta’s Boost feature on Instagram and Facebook, that changes. Now every small business owner can put their craft in front of the people who’ve been waiting to discover them. We may not be able to gatekeep our favourite local businesses anymore – and honestly, that’s a great thing for India – Prashant Gopalakrishnan, Founding Partner at Talented “The insight on this ad came paired with a really interesting creative device. Of pairing absolute opposites in a small business owner and the wrong target audience that their ad might reach. We decided to dial up the absurdity of this premise. And in showcasing these very wrong people, it looks like we ended up making the right ads” – Indrashish Mukherjee, Director at Footloose Films

As a part of the larger campaign to inspire and support small businesses, we are also partnering with 30+ creators. A majority of these creators are also entrepreneurs who are building and scaling their businesses on our Platforms.