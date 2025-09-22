Facebook Dating Adds Features to Address Swipe Fatigue

Today, we’re introducing a dating assistant and Meet Cute, two new Facebook Dating features that help you skip the swipe and give you fresh ways to connect with the people you want to date.

Hundreds of thousands of young adults (ages 18-29) in the US and Canada create Facebook Dating profiles every month, and young adult matches are up 10% year over year. We want to help you meet more people you’re interested in without having to resort to endless swiping or paying to unlock product features.

Now, you’ll be able to find your best potential matches with a dating assistant, and get to the first date faster with Meet Cute.

Your Dating Assistant

Dating assistant is a chat assistant within Facebook Dating that gives you personalized help on your dating journey.

It can help you find better matches based on your interests and preferences, giving you refined search and custom match recommendations. The assistant allows users to go beyond traditional traits like height or education, allowing you to enter unique prompts tailored to what you’re looking for. For example, you can write “Find me a Brooklyn girl in tech” and the dating assistant will help you with your search. You can use the assistant to provide dating ideas or help you level up your profile.

You can find your dating assistant by heading to the Matches tab. Dating assistant will begin rolling out gradually in the US and Canada.

Meet Cute

Meet Cute is a feature that takes the indecision out of online dating by automatically matching you with a surprise match based on our personalized matching algorithm. Choose to chat with your match or unmatch to pass on the conversation.

Meet Cute is ideal for anyone who’s tired of swiping and is looking for a fresh, easy way to expand their typical pool of dating candidates.

To start, Meet Cute matches will be made weekly and we’re exploring adding the option of other frequencies. You can opt-out of the feature at any time.

These new features are designed to help address swipe fatigue, and we’ll continue to evolve Facebook Dating to help make meeting people easy, fun, and free.