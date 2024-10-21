Find Your Community With New Threads Educational Insights

We created Threads because we think everyone has something worth saying, and we want you to be able to create a community around your best ideas and most interesting thoughts. That’s why today, we’re introducing new educational resources to help you learn how to drive conversations on Threads and get discovered by more people.

These educational resources will include best practices, data-backed tips and content examples from successful Threads creators to help you create compelling content and improve your post performance.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here are just a few insights that are already helping people build their audiences on Threads:

We’ve found that replies account for almost half of the views on Threads, so try joining a conversation to reach more people.

Higher post frequency is linked to higher impressions per post, so we recommend posting at least 2-5 times per week if you’re looking to build your audience.

Funny content receives a higher number of views on Threads, so don’t be afraid to add a little humor.

Video, photo and carousel posts that include text average more views than those without text, so try giving your followers some context.

Posting more frequently on the weekends can help drive higher engagement, so consider logging in on Saturday and Sunday.

Combining text and video in a single post can help you get more views, so don’t limit yourself to just one media format.

Posts that drive conversations are more likely to get recommended, so think of new ways to invite feedback from your community.

Creators who saw the most replies posted text about TV & Movies, Photography, Books & Literature, Fashion & Style, Fitness & Workouts, Sports, Music, Food & Drink, Beauty, Technology and Travel & Leisure, so consider branching out into one of these topics if you haven’t already.

Top performing creators post original content specifically for Threads, so try sharing something new.

Head to the Threads website to find even more tips that can help you create engaging, discoverable content. In the coming months, we’ll keep working to get you more stories from successful creators, and even more best practices to help you make the most of Threads.