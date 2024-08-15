New Threads Features for Creators and Businesses

Today, we’re excited to announce new web features to help you understand how your Threads content is performing and simplify the planning process. We think these features will be particularly helpful to creators and businesses who use Threads to connect with new and existing audiences.

Get to Know Your Audience

We’re introducing insights to help you better understand your followers and measure the performance of your posts through a range of metrics about your content, including the number of views, replies, reposts and quotes on posts. You can also see the evolution of your follower count over time and the demographics of your followers – including their age, gender and locations. These metrics can help creators and businesses figure out what content resonates best with their audience, and help them tailor future posts accordingly.

Leave No Great Idea Behind

Sometimes a great idea needs a few takes, especially when you have more than one. We’re introducing the ability to write and save multiple drafts of your Threads posts before sharing them with your followers. Currently, you can save up to 100 of your best ideas for as long as you want, and post them when you’re ready.

Map Out Your Content

Content planning helps creators and businesses maintain a consistent online presence. Our new scheduling feature will help with this process by allowing you to create Threads posts and schedule them to publish at a later date and time. You can schedule multiple posts a day, multiple days in advance.

A Growing Suite of Tools

We want Threads to be a place that inspires conversations and helps people, businesses and creators connect around their interests. Since launch, we’ve been consistently evolving Threads to address the biggest pain points people face, working to get you relevant posts in real-time and empower you to share your best content.

Less than a year ago, we launched threads.net to make it easier for you to use Threads wherever and however you consume and create content, and in May, we rolled out our new web experience, giving people the ability to pin columns for their favorites searches, profiles, tags, or activity to their home view — and even have them auto-update in real-time. Our Threads API, launched in June, enables users, especially creators and businesses, to manage their Threads presence at scale and easily share engaging content with their communities using their favorite third party applications.

Our newest updates are just another step in the evolution of Threads, and we’ll continue rolling out updates that make Threads better for everyone.