New Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses Styles and Meta AI Updates

Our second-generation smart glasses, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have been flying off the shelves — they’re selling out faster than we can make them. And just in time for sunglasses season, we’re expanding the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection with new styles designed to fit more face shapes so you can find the perfect pair. We’re also adding new features, including updates to Meta AI, to make the glasses even more useful.

A Frame for Every Face

Looking for a vintage vibe? Our new Skyler frames feature a cat eye design inspired by an era of iconic jet-set style, designed to suit smaller faces.

We’re also adding a new low bridge option for our Headliner frames. If your glasses tend to slide down your nose, sit too low on your face or press on your cheeks, this is the fit for you.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There are hundreds of different custom frame and lens combinations on the Ray-Ban Remix platform, so you can mix and match to make the glasses your own on ray-ban.com. And our new styles are designed to be prescription lens compatible. Skyler and the new Headliner low bridge fit are available for pre-order now on meta.com and ray-ban.com. These new styles are available in 15 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and throughout Europe.

We’re also introducing the first limited-edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in an exclusive Scuderia Ferrari colorway for Miami 2024. Ray-Ban Meta for Scuderia Limited Edition brings together the legacy of Ferrari, timeless Ray-Ban design and cutting-edge tech from Meta, available April 24, 2024.

Share Your View on a Video Call

From a breathtaking vista on a hike to experiencing your kid’s first steps, there are some moments in life that are just meant to be shared. That’s why we’re adding the ability to share your view on a video call via WhatsApp and Messenger, completely hands-free.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At the grocery store and not sure which brand of kombucha to buy? Can’t tell if that pineapple is ripe? Now you can hop on a video call with your mom and get her advice based on what you see. Video calling on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is rolling out gradually, so if you don’t see the update right away, sit tight — it’s on the way!

Meta AI Makes Your Smart Glasses Even Smarter

From integrated audio to an ultra-wide 12 MP camera, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are jam-packed with tech. And in the US and Canada, you also get Meta AI — an intelligent assistant that helps you get things done, create and connect with the people and things you care about. Just say, “Hey Meta,” and ask away! You can control the glasses using voice commands, and thanks to Meta AI, even get access to real-time information.

We started testing a multimodal AI update in December, so you can ask your glasses about what you’re seeing, and they’ll give you smart, helpful answers or suggestions. That means you can do more with your glasses because now they can see what you see. Starting today, we’re rolling this functionality out to all Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the US and Canada in beta.

Say you’re traveling and trying to read a menu in French. Your smart glasses can use their built-in camera and Meta AI to translate the text for you, giving you the info you need without having to pull out your phone or stare at a screen.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.