Ray-Ban | Meta Glasses Are Getting New AI Features and More Partner Integrations

Since we first launched our Ray-Ban Meta glasses, they’ve been so popular that we’ve had trouble keeping them on the shelves until recently. People have shared millions of moments with friends and family since we first introduced them.

Whether you’re exploring a new city, sitting on the sidelines of a sporting event, or simply trying to be more present in your daily life, Ray-Ban Meta glasses are the perfect companion to help you experience the world, share your perspective and capture moments, completely hands-free. And now we’re adding new AI features, expanding partnerships and more.

Improved AI Features

First, we’re making it easier to have a conversation with Meta AI. Kick off your conversation with “Hey Meta” to ask your initial question and then you can ask follow-up questions without saying “Hey Meta” again. And you no longer need to say “look and” to ask Meta AI questions about what you’re looking at.

We’re adding the ability for your glasses to help you remember things. Next time you fly somewhere, you don’t have to sweat forgetting where you parked at the airport — your glasses can remember your spot in long-term parking for you. And you can use your voice to set a reminder to text your mom in three hours when you land safely.

You can now ask Meta AI to record and send voice messages on WhatsApp and Messenger while staying present. This comes in especially handy when your hands are full or when you can’t get to your phone easily to write out a text.

We’re adding video to Meta AI, so you can get continuous real-time help. If you’re exploring a new city, you can ask Meta AI to tag along, and then ask it about landmarks you see as you walk or get ideas for what to see next — creating your own walking tour hands-free. Or, if you’re at the grocery store and trying to plan a meal, you can ask Meta AI to help you figure out what to make based on what you’re seeing as you walk down the aisles, and if that sauce you’re holding will pair well with that recipe it just suggested.

Soon, your glasses will be able to translate speech in real time. When you’re talking to someone speaking Spanish, French or Italian, you’ll hear what they say in English through the glasses’ open-ear speakers. Not only is this great for traveling, it should help break down language barriers and bring people closer together. We plan to add support for more languages in the future to make this feature even more useful.

Expanding Partnerships to Make the Glasses More Helpful and Fun

We’re partnering with Be My Eyes, a free app that connects blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers so they can talk you through what’s in front of you. Thanks to the glasses and POV video calling, the volunteer can easily see your point of view and tell you about your surroundings or give you some real-time, hands-free assistance with everyday tasks, like adjusting the thermostat or sorting and reading mail.

In addition, we’re advancing our integrations with Spotify and Amazon Music, and adding new partnerships with Audible and iHeart. You can use your voice to search, discover and play content on the go. Ask to play by song, artist, album, or audiobook. And you can get more information about the content your glasses are playing (“Hey Meta, what album is this from?”).

A Special Edition Transparent Look and Transitional Lenses

We’re dropping a new, limited edition set of Shiny Transparent Wayfarer frames so you can show off the tech inside them. This special edition embraces the essence of innovation through transparency, leaning heavily into craftsmanship, design and ingenuity. And we’re bringing EssilorLuxottica’s new range of UltraTransitions® GEN S™ lenses to the Ray-Ban Meta collection, giving you even more options to adapt quickly in all light conditions.

Learn more at meta.com/smart-glasses.