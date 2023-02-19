Testing Meta Verified to Help Creators Establish Their Presence

To help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster, today Mark Zuckerberg announced that we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach. We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach. Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering.

With Meta Verified, you’ll get:

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations.

Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways .

Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android.

As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability. Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.

Building Safety from the Beginning

It’s important to feel confident that your identity and accounts are safe and that the people you’re interacting with are who they say they are. That’s why we’re building a series of checks into Meta Verified before, during, and after someone applies.

To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old .

Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for .

Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.

We’re also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems.

To learn more about Meta Verified visit Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Channel on Instagram on your mobile device.

1. Increased visibility may vary depending on a subscriber’s existing audience size and the topic of their posts. Subscribers with a smaller following may see a more noticeable impact to their reach since their audiences are smaller. All Meta Verified subscribers and their content must meet our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines. All content will be treated according to our existing guidelines for recommendations on Instagram or Facebook and our Content Guidelines.

2. We’ll offer exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels, and 100 free stars a month on Facebook so you can show your support for other creators.

3. AUD 19.99 on web, AUD 24.99 on iOS and Android. NZD 23.99 on web, NZD 29.99 on iOS and Android.