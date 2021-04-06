Celebrating the #MonthofGood

As we begin another Ramadan in the midst of COVID-19, Muslims around the world are honoring classic traditions in new ways by gathering virtually and sharing celebrations online.

Last year, our community exchanged more than 20 million “Happy Ramadan” posts and comments on Facebook, and WhatsApp video calls spiked on the first day of Eid. Despite the barriers to coming together in person, Ramadan remains a time for generosity, charity and reflection. In 2020, people contributed twice as much to Ramadan-related fundraisers than they did in 2019 across Facebook and Instagram.

This year, we’re inviting the more than 2 billion people observing Ramadan globally to honor this period through #MonthofGood. Starting today, there will be more ways for people to explore, inspire and express good across our apps. Through new resources and features, people can discover ways to show kindness and give back to their communities. People can also share their acts of good and connect with friends and family during the Holy Month.

Explore Good

To kick off the #MonthofGood, here are a few ideas for how you can start a pay-it-forward chain to share acts of good and inspire others to do the same. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #MonthofGood to help build solidarity in spreading kindness.

Those who would like to know more about the month can refer to Sara Sabry’s “Guide to Ramadan,” which has been inspired by her Muslim followers around the world.

Inspire Good

Throughout the month, we’ll collaborate with creators, communities, publishers and NGOs to spotlight those who are making a positive impact in their communities and inspire others to do the same.

On Facebook, UK-based director Basma Khalifa will host a video series to celebrate today’s changemakers and small businesses in the Muslim community. Also, Teen Vogue Director of Fashion and Beauty Features Tahirah Hairston will moderate a panel about modesty in Western culture and inclusion within the fashion industry.

On Instagram, creators from around the world will share special moments from their Ramadan celebrations through a series of live videos throughout the month, highlighting a variety of Muslim voices as well as #MonthofGood content on @Instagram, @InstagramforBusiness, @Design, @Shop and @Creators.

Additionally, those looking to make charitable donations or fulfill their Zakat during the month can turn to Facebook and Instagram to find nonprofits. Rahma Worldwide, UNHCR, Heroic Hearts, Molham Volunteering Team and Zakat Foundation of America are just a few of the thousands of charities with active Ramadan fundraisers to provide food baskets, supplies and emergency relief to those who need it most around the world.

Express Good

People can share their acts of good and connect with friends and family during Ramadan with new Instagram stickers designed by @HalaAlAbbasi, and new Whatsapp stickers illustrated by Murat Kalkavan. There will be new avatar stickers available in the Facebook app, as well as new camera effects and stickers on Messenger and Messenger Kids.

Also, families and loved ones can get together virtually to watch exclusive Ramadan Facebook Watch and IGTV series from creators such as Khalid Al Ameri, The Food Rangers, Nefis Yemek Tarifleri, Foodies & Spice and networks like MBC and RCTI, just to name a few. And people can tune into Live Suhoor Talks, a global series hosted by creators across the UK, Asia, Middle East and North Africa featuring weekly conversations on topics ranging from food and fasting to mental health and well-being.

Wishing our community a very happy Ramadan.