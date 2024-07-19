Launching Meta Verified Subscription Plans For Businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India

We’re now introducing the option to apply for Meta Verified to businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India. We introduced Meta Verified for businesses last year beginning with a small test to learn how we can offer the most valuable subscription toolkit to help businesses achieve their goals on our apps. Earlier this year, we also announced the expansion of the initial test from one subscription plan to four, and last month we followed it up with the launch of Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp, announced during our Conversations Conference.

The expanded Meta Verified business offering on Facebook and Instagram includes the verified badge along with enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection. Together these features give businesses an opportunity to drive growth and support a wider variety of business needs and activities on our apps.

Our enhanced offerings are based on feedback from businesses as well as market research since we started the test last year. Business owners have told us that they value the ability to get verified because it helps provide credibility and gives customers more confidence to engage with them. In fact, the verified badge continues to be one of the top reported reasons for subscribing to Meta Verified.

With Meta Verified, businesses can unlock new ways to build credibility on Meta apps and grow their brand. The subscription plans in India are available for purchase only via iOS or Android at this time for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. Businesses have an option to either purchase Meta Verified for Facebook or Instagram or WhatsApp or do a bundled purchase for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Verified now offers four subscription plans to give businesses increased options for selecting a plan that’s best suited to their needs: Meta Verified Business Standard, Meta Verified Business Plus, Meta Verified Business Premium, and Meta Verified Business Max. With Meta Verified, businesses can unlock new ways to build credibility on our apps and grow their brand. Meta Verified subscriptions in India are available for purchase only via iOS or Android at this time for businesses on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

All plans offer a foundational toolkit of the verified badge, account support and impersonation protection, and then each plan builds on it by offering additional features to support businesses keeping in mind where they are in their journey on our apps. The value of benefits across the four plans could vary depending on the businesses’ specific goals and activity on Meta apps.

Enhanced support is a key part of all offerings. The support starts with access to chat or email with agents and builds to requesting a call back from the agent to dedicated case monitoring. Similarly, a business can add more links in their Reels as they go up in plans, or access more features to enhance their profile as their presence on our apps grows.

We are also offering an introductory offer for the subscriptions. Meta Verified plans for businesses start at as little as INR 639 for a single app per month and go up to INR 21,000 with a 12-month introductory offer for two apps per month. After 12 months, standard rates will need to be paid for the subscription starting at INR 639 for a single per month and going up to INR 30,000 for two apps per month.

Businesses interested in signing up can check their eligibility and begin the onboarding process from their professional dashboard in app, or by visiting our marketing landing page.