Protecting People From Imposter Domain Names

In order to prevent fraud and stop the malicious use of our company and product names, we filed a lawsuit in Virginia today against 12 domain names registered by India-based proxy service Compsys Domain Solutions Private Ltd. that were designed to deceive people by impersonating our family of apps, like: facebook-verify-inc.com, instagramhjack.com and videocall-whatsapp.com.

We regularly scan the internet for domain names and apps that infringe on our trademarks and today’s lawsuit is part of this ongoing effort to protect people from phishing, credential theft and other methods of online fraud. We filed suit after we reached out to Compsys about these domain names and did not receive any response.

Registrars and proxy services have a responsibility to take down deceptive and malicious websites. We filed similar lawsuits against Namecheap and its proxy service this past March, and OnlineNIC and its proxy service in October 2019. And we will continue to take legal action to protect the people who use our services.