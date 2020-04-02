New Messenger Desktop App for Group Video Calls and Chats

Today we’re launching a Messenger app for MacOS and Windows so you can video chat on your computer and stay connected with friends and family all over the world.

Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.

Here are some highlights:

Group video calls on a larger screen. Stay in touch with family and friends, join a workout, or host a virtual happy hour.

Easy to connect. You don’t need to know someone’s email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger.

Multitasking. Your chats are easily accessible, and you can pop in and out of the app while doing other things on your computer.

Notifications. You can receive notifications for new messages, so you can quickly find the chat you’re looking for. But you’re in control — you can choose to mute and snooze notifications.

Chats sync across mobile and desktop. You’ll never miss a call or message no matter what device you’re using.

Everything you love about Messenger on a bigger screen. Including Dark Mode and GIFs.

Download the app today from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.

We hope the Messenger desktop app will make it a little bit easier for people to stay in touch with friends and loved ones during this time.