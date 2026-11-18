We recently announced that the proposed updates to our commercial terms of service have been put on hold and that we will revise those proposed changes after a deeper consultation with stakeholders. We made this decision after hearing concerns from news publishers and other stakeholders about how the proposed updates apply to our web crawlers. Meta follows the industry standard robots.txt mechanism as described in our web crawler developer doc. Today, we want to share more details on how we are approaching this consultation with publishers and others.

A phased approach

We have defined three phases for the consultation to provide us time to listen to feedback, work through that feedback in order to refine/modify the planned updates, and give stakeholders an opportunity to consider and discuss any revisions.

Listening to stakeholders. Our initial engagement phase is designed to listen to stakeholder concerns and to identify specific issues and key themes of concern with respect to the previously proposed updates. We have already initiated briefings and feedback discussions with news publishers across markets and global industry groups. In these engagements, we have shared context on how our crawlers work and the potential products that future changes to our terms seek to enable. We expect these conversations to be ongoing over the next few months.

Considering feedback. We are gathering stakeholder feedback with the goal of revising the terms to refine the initially-previewed language. We will continue to review the feedback and prepare revisions to the terms accordingly.

Further engagement before rollout. In early 2027, we expect to further engage with news publishers, other stakeholders and regulators on updated terms that come out of this process before they are rolled out. We will also develop an accompanying explainer document to put the terms in context and help them understand the proposed changes fully.

What happens next

We care deeply about building products that help partners meet their goals and want to take our time to get this right. We anticipate that this phased approach may take a few months to complete. As we typically do, we will notify account holders ahead of the new terms going into effect allowing for a period of review.