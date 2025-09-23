Strengthening US National Security by Making Llama Available to Key Allies

As a proud American company, Meta is committed to playing its part in ensuring the United States and its closest allies have the best tools at their disposal to defend themselves and keep their citizens safe.

Last year, we began making our Llama models available to US government agencies, including those working on defense and national security applications, as well as to private sector partners supporting their work. Llama is particularly well-suited to these sensitive use cases because, as an open source platform, it can be securely downloaded and deployed without the need to transfer sensitive data through third-party AI providers. Governments can also fine-tune Llama models using their own sensitive national security data, host them in secure environments at various levels of classification, and deploy models tailored for specific purposes on-device in the field.

Since late last year, we have also made Llama available for national security use cases to America’s Five Eyes security partners — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK — and their private sector partners. We are now expanding this access to a number of key US democratic allies in Europe and Asia: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, as well as NATO and European Union institutions.

Llama has been used to help develop advanced AI tools for the US military and national security agencies, enhancing decision-making, mission-specific capabilities, and operational efficiency. For example, Meta is working with the Army’s Combined Arms Support Command on a pilot project to demonstrate how AI and technologies like augmented and virtual reality can help to speed routine repairs and help the Army get equipment back into the field more quickly.

To bring Llama-based solutions to these US allies, our partners include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, AMD, Anduril, Ask Sage, Booz Allen, C3 AI, Circus, Cyberspatial, Databricks, EdgeRunner AI, Google Cloud Services, IBM, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Palantir, Scale AI, Snowflake, and others.

We are also supporting US national security through our work developing augmented and virtual reality technologies. Through our partnership with Anduril, we are developing a range of wearable products to help maintain America’s technological edge. This program represents the largest effort of its kind to equip US soldiers with enhanced perception and decision-making capabilities.

In a world where geopolitical power and national security are deeply intertwined with economic output, innovation, and growth, the widespread adoption of open source models like Llama will be essential to maintaining US and allied AI leadership and ensuring our shared values underpin the systems and standards adopted elsewhere. This is recognized by the US government in its AI Action Plan for America, which Meta endorses.

It is the responsibility of countries leveraging AI for national security to deploy AI ethically, responsibly, and in accordance with relevant international law and fundamental principles, principles the United States and many of its allies have committed to in the Political Declaration on Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy.

We are taking a step-by-step approach to extending access to Llama for defense and national security purposes, and will consider adding further countries in the future in consultation with the US government.