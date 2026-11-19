We’re announcing the availability of Forum in Indonesia—a purpose-built app for people who want to go deeper on Facebook Groups. Forum brings your Facebook Groups into one dedicated app, making it easier to join conversations, find answers and participate in discussions that interest you.

It is available to download on Android and will be available soon on iOS. Just log in with your Facebook account to find your groups and discover new ones.

“Facebook has always been about connecting people. In Indonesia, we see how communities play an important role in bringing people together around shared interests, experiences, and needs. Through our conversations with local Facebook Group admins, we recognize the importance of making it easier for them to nurture these connections and support meaningful interactions. With Forum, we hope to better support Indonesia’s vibrant communities for its members and the admins who help them thrive,” said Pieter Lydian, Country Managing Director Meta for Indonesia.

New Experiences on Forum

Forum feed: Surfaces the most active conversations happening locally from your groups as well as groups related to your interests, including discussions from other groups you may be interested in. Posts in your Facebook groups and Forum are synced.

Profile on Forum: Brings your posts, comments, and reactions from different groups together in one place, making it easier to revisit previous conversations.

Ask: Helps people find answers based on community members’ firsthand experiences. It uses AI to surface existing posts and comments from groups people have joined as well as public groups they have not joined. Ask also includes:

The ability to compare options: Brings together recommendations from group conversations to help people weigh different options.

Suggested questions: Recommends questions based on people’s recent searches to help them explore a topic further.

Your Algorithm: Lets people add topics they want to see more often and reduce topics they want to see less in their feed.

Top voice: A new role that recognizes members who consistently make valuable contributions to their communities. It replaces the Contributor badges and Group Expert role.

Helping Admins Manage Their Communities

Additionally, Forum introduces a new admin AI feature to help group admins:

Get group insights: Understand what’s working in the group and where attention is needed.

Review posts awaiting approval: Get AI suggestions to help decide which posts to approve.

Draft posts: Create draft posts that admins can review, edit and publish when ready.

“My experience using Forum has been enjoyable and practical. As an admin, I find it helpful to have a dedicated space where I can focus more on managing the community. Some of the features I find particularly useful are Forum feed, which makes it easier to create posts and share them with groups, and admin AI, which helps me come up with discussion topics and keep track of what members are talking about. I also like Your Algorithm because it allows me to personalize the content in my feed based on my interests. I hope these features will encourage more members to share their thoughts and actively participate in community discussions,” said Emilia, admin of Piring Meleleh Facebook Group, one of the earliest to try Forum.

We’re excited for Facebook users in Indonesia to try Forum, and we’re keen to learn from how members and group admins use it.