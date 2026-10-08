Meta Donates 1,000 AI Glasses to Singapore’s Disability Community

Today in Singapore, Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, announced a donation of 1,000 Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, Guide Dogs Singapore, the Singapore Disability Sports Council and Gardens by the Bay, alongside a US$30,000 investment into accessibility training.

We believe the future is for everyone. People use our Ray-Ban Meta glasses for everything from listening to music, to live translation and hands-free calls. But for persons with disabilities, the difference they make can be life-changing. For example, for people who are blind or have low vision, our AI glasses help with everyday tasks like reading text, identifying objects and describing the world around them, helping them regain their independence.

The announcement was made at an AI glasses accessibility showcase co-hosted by Meta and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC), with Guest-of-Honour Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Law & Ministry of Social and Family Development Eric Chua and attendees from the disability community and the organisations that serve it, including SDSC athletes, Guide Dogs Singapore and SAVH, alongside officials working on digital inclusion.

Joel Kaplan said “The athletes and advocates I met today show what’s possible when technology is designed with independence in mind. I’ve seen firsthand how meaningful this technology is for people with disabilities. We believe the future is for everyone. That’s why, through our partnerships with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, Guide Dogs Singapore, the Singapore Disability Sports Council and Gardens by the Bay, we’re putting these glasses into the hands of the people who stand to benefit most.”

Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang, President, Singapore Disability Sports Council, said: “This partnership is especially meaningful because Meta’s donation is more than a gift for today – it is an investment in a future where technology can expand possibilities for persons with disabilities. Whether fostering greater independence in daily life or enabling new ways to review training and enhance performance, its potential is significant. We are excited to see our community make this technology their own and discover innovative uses we have yet to imagine.”

Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Law & Ministry of Social and Family Development said: “When designed with persons with disabilities, Al and emerging technologies can improve quality of life and enable fuller participation in everyday life. Our goal is a Singapore where inclusion is not exceptional, but simply ordinary.”

Theresa Goh, Paralympian & National Para Shooter said: “Using the glasses hands-free has changed how I capture moments and stay connected through my day. Technology in the right hands has enormous potential for good, especially for the disabled community. We are grateful to Meta for helping our athletes and member organisations gain greater independence in their daily lives.”

Training & Support

Meta’s US$30,000 grant will support SAVH in developing and delivering a free accessibility curriculum, equipping persons with visual impairment in Singapore with practical skills to use the glasses safely and effectively in daily life. Training will cover identifying objects, reading text and using voice commands to support everyday tasks, enabling greater independence and participation.

Cheryl Yeo, Head of Rehabilitation Services, Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, said: “We are deeply grateful to Meta for sponsoring Meta AI glasses to SAVH and providing a grant to support accessibility training. This generous support empowers our visually impaired clients with greater independence and access to technology that enhances daily living. At the same time, SAVH plays a vital role in guiding responsible use, ensuring these devices are integrated safely and meaningfully into their lives. Together, we are building pathways toward inclusion, dignity, and self‑reliance.”

Damon Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Guide Dogs Singapore Ltd, said: “AI glasses could change how persons with visual impairment learn to navigate and engage with the world around them. By bringing this technology into our work, we hope to open up more possibilities for independent living and participation in work, sports and community life.”

Linda Tay, Senior Director of Programming, Gardens by the Bay said: “At Gardens by the Bay, we are committed to making the Gardens an inclusive place where everyone feels welcome. Technology is a key enabler in creating innovative ways for visitors of diverse backgrounds and abilities to experience and enjoy the Gardens. Our sensory tours for the visually impaired community, and more recently our pilot of the robotic guide dog, reflect our ongoing efforts to make the Gardens more accessible. We look forward to exploring how Meta’s AI-enabled eyewear can build on these efforts and open up new possibilities to further enhance the visitor experience.”

Learn more about Meta’s accessibility services and the features built into our Ray-Ban Meta glasses here.