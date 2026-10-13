Your Algorithm, Your Words: New Ways to Shape What You See on Facebook

Facebook is at its best when it helps you find and do more of what you’re actually into. Now we’re putting you in the driver’s seat. New AI-powered tools let you tell Facebook, in your own words, what you want to see in Feed and Reels, and your recommendations respond right away.



You can now fine-tune your experience and interact directly with the algorithms that rank and recommend what you see on Facebook, meaning you’ll see recommendations that are more relevant, more nuanced, and more you. We’ve updated the three-dot menu on every post to make it easier to access these new customization tools.

Talk to Your Algorithm, Fine-Tune What You See

We’re rolling out Your algorithm, where you can directly add and manage the topics you want to see in Feed and Reels. Think of it as a dedicated space to tell us exactly what you’re into. You can find it in the three-dot menu.

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More Ways to Tell Us What You Want, In Your Own Words

See something you love, or something that’s not for you? We’re introducing more ways to provide feedback directly from the posts you see in Feed and Reels. After clicking ‘Interested’ or ‘Not interested,’ we may ask follow up questions for more detail on what you liked or disliked. You can easily tell us, in your own words, what you want to see more or less of, and your recommendations will update in real time. It’s a more direct, conversational way to shape your experience.

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Smarter, More Interactive Ranking Systems

Our ranking systems work to bring you the content you care about – and they’ve gotten remarkably good at it, inferring what you’re into from what you engage with on Facebook: from the posts you like and comment on to what you watch (among thousands of other signals). Now, large language models are helping us take a genuine leap forward.

LLMs can incorporate the interests, context, and intent behind natural language, unlocking an algorithm you can actually talk to. Tell it what you want more or less of, and your recommendations respond in real time, adapting within the same session to reflect what matters to you right now.

Under the hood, this marks a real evolution in how ranking works: by bringing freeform text together with everything we already understand about what you enjoy, the algorithms behind your Feed and Reels keep getting more relevant and responsive over time.