Introducing Seller, an App for Facebook Marketplace Sellers

Facebook Marketplace turns ten this year. What started as people buying and selling in Facebook Groups has grown into a destination where 430 million items are listed each month globally, and for many has turned into a side hustle, a small business, real income. Today, those sellers get their own app. Seller is a dedicated space to manage listings, reach buyers, and grow your business — available now on the App Store for people 18+ in the United States.

How It Works

Seller syncs with Facebook Marketplace, your existing listings, messages, and selling history carry over, and anything you create in the app automatically appears on Marketplace, where buyers already shop. You can still sell on Marketplace directly from Facebook, but if you’re looking for a dedicated space to manage and grow your business, Seller is for you.

What’s Included

Seller home: A dedicated home that surfaces what needs your attention — items to ship, buyers to respond to, listings to reprice — alongside a snapshot of your sales performanc e.

e. Listing creation: Upload photos and Meta AI will fill in the details like title, description, price suggestion, and category, so you can publish fast. And the bulk listing feature allows you to create multiple listings at once.

Listing management : View, edit, relist, and manage your full inventory from a single place.

Unified seller inbox: Find all your buyer messages organized in one place, threaded by item, so you can see every conversation tied to a specific listing.

Performance insights: See what’s working with performance data like views, clicks, message threads, and sold listings to price competitively and make smarter decisions about your inventory.

Seller is available now on the App Store, with a web experience for sellers who download the app on iOS and Android testing underway. This is just the start — we’ll continue to evolve the app based on feedback from our seller community.