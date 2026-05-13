Celebrating African Cinema With the ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ 2026 Campaign

In celebration of Africa Day on May 25, Facebook has launched the sixth edition of its pan-African campaign, ‘Made by Africa, loved by the world: Where stories spark community.’ This year’s campaign shifts the spotlight to African cinema.

The 2026 campaign features a five-part vodcast series profiling five internationally acclaimed actors and filmmakers from Nigeria and South Africa, hosted by leading African podcasters I Said What I Said (Nigeria) and Because We Said So (South Africa).

“For six years, Made by Africa has spotlighted talent from across the continent making a mark globally. This year, film takes centre stage. From Nollywood to South African cinema, African stories are reaching audiences worldwide, and Facebook is at the heart of how people come together around cultural moments like these. This campaign backs the filmmakers driving that momentum.” said, Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa, Middle East & Turkey

The featured talents:

Kehinde Bankole (Nigeria) – Two-time AMVCA winner; performed at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; voiced Disney’s Iwaju ; starred in Netflix and Amazon Prime productions.

Linda Mtoba (South Africa) – Award-winning actress known for Isibaya , The River , and BET’s Queendom ; digital entrepreneur and presenter.

Nomzamo Mbatha (South Africa) – TIME 100 Next honoree, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and WEF Young Global Leader; starred in Coming 2 America and Shaka iLembe ; executive producer and founder of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation.

Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria) – Two-time AMVCA Best Actress winner; Nigerian-American actress and producer known for The Smart Money Woman and Fela and the Kalakuta Queens ; founder of Imuenyan Productions.

Tobi Bakre (Nigeria) – AMVCA-nominated actor known for Brotherhood and Prime Video’s Gangs of Lagos ; one of Nollywood’s fastest-rising leading men.

Commenting, Dami Kujembola, CEO & Co-Founder, Amplify Africa – Facebook’s 2026 ‘Made by Africa, loved by the world’ media partner, said: “Africa Day is about more than a moment in history, it’s a celebration of who we are, and the impact African culture continues to have on the world. For ten years, Amplify Africa has been dedicated to telling that story, so partnering with Meta on this Made by Africa Campaign feels like a natural fit. This campaign shines a light on filmmakers who are proud of where they come from and are being recognized for it globally. They are proof that staying true to your roots and reaching the world are not mutually exclusive and we are honored to be part of amplifying that message.”

The campaign also evolves its community challenge, #ShareYourAfrica, inviting creators across lifestyle, fashion, and dance to use Meta AI to celebrate African culture through Reels showcasing the traditions and moments shaping African identity today.

Vodcast snippets will be available on the Meta Africa Facebook page, with full episodes on the podcasters’ channels and talent profiles.