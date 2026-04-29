Bringing Prepaid Mobile Recharges to WhatsApp Users in India

Today, we’re introducing the ability for people in India to complete prepaid mobile recharges directly within WhatsApp, making it easier to stay connected by getting an everyday essential done within the app they already use.

People can recharge their own number or that of friends and family in just a few simple steps, without switching between multiple apps. Users with prepaid mobile connections on Jio, Airtel, and Vi can browse plans and complete recharges directly within WhatsApp. The feature is rolling out in phases across Android and iOS and will be available to all users over the coming weeks.

“In India, WhatsApp is where people connect with friends and family — and increasingly, where they complete everyday essential tasks. By bringing recharges directly into WhatsApp, we are making it easier for people to stay connected without having to switch between multiple apps. This is part of our continued effort to help people get more done on WhatsApp, all in one place.” – Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta India

Making Payments Easier to Find and Use

We are also making it simpler to discover and access payments within WhatsApp. A new ₹ icon gives people a clear and familiar entry point to use UPI on WhatsApp, access prepaid recharges, and reach metro services that offer WhatsApp-based ticketing. People can also tap the ₹ icon within the chat tab to easily send money to friends and family using UPI.

How to Complete a Prepaid Mobile Recharge on WhatsApp

People can complete a prepaid mobile recharge directly within WhatsApp in just a few steps:

Tap on the ₹ icon Select Mobile Prepaid Recharge Choose the number (self, family, or friends) Confirm the operator Select a plan Choose your payment method (UPI, debit card, or credit card) Confirm payment

This launch builds on the growing role WhatsApp plays in everyday life in India — from messaging and payments to booking metro tickets and accessing government services through chatbots. With prepaid recharges now available, people can get even more done in a single, familiar app.