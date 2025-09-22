Accelerating AI Adoption Across the Federal Government

Today, the US General Services Administration (GSA) announced an initiative with Meta that supports the government-wide use of Meta’s Llama open source AI models, making them more accessible to all federal departments and agencies. This initiative is part of the GSA’s OneGov strategy, an approach that eliminates individual agency negotiations, saving time and reducing duplicative efforts across the federal government.

We previously made Llama available to US government agencies and contractors working on national security applications — and collaborated to send Llama into space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory. Now we’re excited to support the federal government’s AI adoption, a crucial step in advancing America’s global AI leadership.

This landmark arrangement will accelerate federal agency access to our AI models and tools, bolstering the objectives outlined in America’s AI Action Plan and supporting government priorities like OMB Memoranda M-25-21 (Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust) and M-25-22 (Driving Efficient Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence in Government).

“America is leading on AI and we want to make sure all Americans see the benefit of AI innovation through better, more efficient public services. With Llama, America’s government agencies can better serve people,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.

Llama models offer federal agencies the ability to retain full control over data processing and storage. Since the models are publicly available, technical teams can build, deploy, and scale AI applications at a lower cost, delivering significant value to American taxpayers.

“Thanks to Meta and its commitment to advancing public sector services, our federal partners now have easier access to Llama and open source AI, which offer unique benefits for federal agencies and government use cases. Through these OneGov initiatives, GSA is driving an unprecedented acceleration of AI adoption across the federal government,” added Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

Unlike traditional OneGov agreements, this arrangement required no procurement negotiations because our Llama models are freely available. Instead, GSA focused on backend work, verifying that Llama meets federal requirements and provides consistent, streamlined access across government.

This collaboration, bringing Meta together with federal agencies to ensure they can access Llama as needed, will strengthen the federal government’s ability to test, adapt, and deploy AI while maintaining full control over sensitive data. We’re excited to see Llama give public service agencies the flexibility to build mission-specific solutions, reduce dependency on closed providers, and foster transparency and reproducibility in AI research.