Update: Meta AI Begins Roll Out on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to Even More Countries in the EU

Update on April 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM PT:

Today, we’re announcing that we’re expanding access to Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta glasses to Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland. Starting today, people in these countries can interact with Meta AI using their voice to get answers to general questions.

This also includes our live translation feature which is now rolling out broadly to all our markets. Whether you’re traveling to a new country and need to ask for directions to the train station or you’re spending quality time with a family member and need to break the language barrier, you can hold seamless conversations across English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

And starting next week, we’ll be rolling out the ability for you to ask Meta AI about the things you’re looking at and get real-time responses to all our supported countries in the EU.

Originally published on November 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM PT:

Today we’re announcing that Meta AI will now be available on Ray-Ban Meta glasses in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain, giving more people the opportunity to get things done, get inspired, and connect with people and things they care about, right from their glasses.

Starting today, people in these countries can interact with Meta AI using their voice to get answers to general questions. The ability to get answers to questions about what you see is not available yet outside of the US, Canada and Australia. As part of this update, Meta AI will be available in French, Italian and Spanish, in addition to English.

Benefits of Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

With Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, people have a hands-free way to ask questions on-the-go and receive real time answers and information, recommendations, or even receive some creative writing inspiration.

For example, you can ask, “Hey Meta, what’s the best patisserie in Paris?” or “What are some good gift ideas for my kids aged 6 and 8?” and receive an answer instantly.

Since we launched in September 2023, we have been diligently working to ensure that Ray-Ban Meta glasses comply with Europe’s complex regulatory system. We are excited to begin bringing Meta AI and its innovative features to parts of the EU and look forward to expanding to more European countries soon.

The features which rely on Meta AI’s ability to answer questions about what the user can see, for example, “Hey Meta, tell me more about this landmark”, are available in the US, Canada and Australia only.

We’re looking to bring these features to more countries in the future. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to enhance the capabilities of Meta AI and bring cutting-edge technology to our European users.