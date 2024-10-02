Monetize More Content with Facebook’s New Streamlined Program

Today we’re rolling out Facebook Content Monetization beta, a new monetization program that expands opportunities for creators to earn from more content formats.

Facebook Content Monetization merges our three existing Facebook-funded creator monetization programs – In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and the Performance bonus – into a single program that pays creators for Reels, longer videos, photos and text posts.

Creators Have Been Earning on Facebook for Years

Since we announced Facebook-funded monetization in 2017, more than four million content creators have earned money on Facebook. As we’ve expanded from just providing monetization for longer videos to also include Reels and posts, overall payouts have grown. In the past year, Facebook has paid content creators more than $2 billion for videos, reels, photo and text posts. During that time, payouts for reels and short videos have grown more than 80%.

Now it’s Simpler to Earn from More Content Types

We’re proud of how our monetization programs have helped creators thrive on Facebook, but we know that the different availability, eligibility requirements and sign-up processes of our various programs have resulted in some creators missing opportunities and others not being eligible to earn from all available formats. And the data backs this up – today only about one third of monetizing creators on Facebook earn from more than one Facebook-funded program.

With Facebook Content Monetization, creators will only have to join one monetization program. From there, they can monetize multiple formats and track their performance with one set of insights, making it easier than ever to earn money across our range of available content formats.

Our Payout Model Isn’t Changing

Facebook Content Monetization is built on the same performance-based payout model that powers Ads on Reels, In-Stream Ads and the Performance Bonus. Just like those programs, your earnings on Facebook Content Monetization are tied to how your eligible content performs. If you’ve been successful with Ads on Reels, that should continue in Content Monetization, but now you also can earn from eligible longer videos, photos and text posts if you hadn’t already.

Who’s Eligible for the Content Monetization Beta?

This week we’re starting to send invitations to one million creators already monetizing on Facebook to join the beta, and will continue sending more invitations in the following months. Invited creators can join from the monetization tab of the Professional dashboard on mobile, or Meta Business Suite on desktop.

While open enrollment won’t be available until 2025, we’re offering creators the opportunity to tell us they are interested in receiving an invite for early access to the beta. You can express interest and learn more about Content Monetization at Facebook for Creators.