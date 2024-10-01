Introducing Best Practices, an Education Hub for Creators on Instagram

We’re committed to supporting creators as they use our apps to connect with audiences, create content they love and achieve their goals. Today, we’re launching best practices, an in-app educational destination for creators on Instagram.

Located in the professional dashboard, best practices will provide the information you need to improve your content and grow your audience. We’ll cover topics in the five areas creators care about the most: creation, engagement, reach, monetization and guidelines.

The Creation category will give you insights on how often to post, how to capture more attention with your content, how long your reels should be and more. We’ll also demystify features like trending audio and hashtags.

Under Engagement, you’ll find advice on relating to your audience and tips on how to understand your engagement metrics.

Head to the Reach category to learn more about our algorithms and the relationship between reels and follower growth .

Monetization will help you understand all the different ways you can make money on Instagram.

The Guidelines category will help you navigate the Community Guidelines and policies that keep Instagram positive, safe and inclusive.

In addition to general advice, each category will include personalized tips to give you a sense of how your account is doing in the category. We’ll also provide educational reels from creators who have been able to grow and succeed on Instagram.

Starting today, best practices will begin rolling out to creators, and we’ll continue to expand in the coming months. We want to make sure creators have the resources they need to succeed on Instagram, so we’ll keep updating best practices to make sure it has our latest guidance. To learn about all the other features we’ve built to help creators grow, check out Instagram for Creators.