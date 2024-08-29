Launching Creator Lab In India To Support Aspiring Creators

Today we have launched Creator Lab in India, an educational resource designed specifically for creators, by creators. This initiative aims to provide support to young people across India who are interested in content creation.

Since 2019 we have been investing in educational resources for creators. Our creator education and enablement program, Born on Instagram, facilitates this education at scale. It consists of a community of creators who’re engaged to learn more about content creation, and to unlock partnership and monetization opportunities. Now, in an effort to update the educational content on Born on Instagram, we’re launching Creator Lab, a new resource for aspiring creators. Creator Lab will contain content from creators, who share their experiences and insights, including what they wish they had known when they started and what they have learned through trial and error.

“We are dedicated to empowering creators to express themselves freely and succeed in their own unique way. We recognize that success means different things to different people, and we are constantly seeking ways to add value through product features, programs, collaborations, and economic opportunities. To support aspiring creators, we are now launching Creator Lab, a resource that provides content by creators, for creators. Our goal is to help creators across the country take advantage of this opportunity and achieve their goals.” – Paras Sharma, Director, Global Partnerships, Meta, India.

14 content creators feature in the content on Creator Lab, who represent diverse geographies, genres and growth journeys. Some of them are Aabir Vyas, Govind Kaushal, Meethika Dwivedi, Raghav Sachhar, and The Vixens Crew. The creators will share takeaways around three themes that are essential to achieving sustained success:

Expressing yourself : how to use Instagram’s new tools and features to help express yourself creatively.

Building community : how to create meaningful connections and build a loyal following.

Growing long-term : how to play the long game, monetise your content and set yourself up for a sustainable career.

The content is available in English and Hindi, depending on the comfort of the creators who’re part of the videos. Going forward, more content will be added to the Lab, and the content will also be captioned in 6 Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi. Here’s the link to the Lab.

We hope Creator Lab inspires you to experiment and follow your creativity, wherever it takes you. Let’s figure this out together!