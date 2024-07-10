Now, Ananya Panday Engages With Her Fan Community On Threads

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has now joined the Threads app to share more about her life, opinions, movies, and her passion for nurturing a safer online community. She shared her forever-favorite movies including ‘Luck By Chance’ and ‘K3G’, the music that’s making her move right now, which is ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’, and her continued commitment for nurturing a safer online community.

With over 24 million followers, Ananya Panday is one of the most followed GenZ actors from Bollywood on Instagram. She is set to appear in several exciting projects, including the highly anticipated ‘Call Me Bae’, Vikramaditya Motwane’s next and an untitled project with Dharma Productions. She is also gearing up to renew her commitment to her ‘digital social responsibility’ initiative called ‘So Positive’. This set the context for her joining Threads, an app for public conversations from Meta, to increase her engagement with fans.

Threads has just completed a year of being in existence and has over 175 million monthly actives globally. In India, it’s passionately being used to discuss and share film, OTT & TV content, apart from celebrity-related conversation and sports. The app already has public figures like Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Aniston, and Ranveer Singh using it.

Within the first couple of hours of joining Threads, Ananya Panday secured over 1.3 million followers. She then engaged in a first-of-a-kind AMA (Ask Me Anything) with @threads (3.9mn) on the Threads app. Highlights from the AMA:

On her ‘digital social responsibility’, she said, “So Positive came from the idea to spread awareness on social media negativity and how to handle it. It’s blossomed into so much more and is really about spreading kindness. I always believe that starting a conversation about something you believe in can go a really long way and you never know how your actions may help someone out there.” On movies, she mentioned ‘K3G and Mean Girls’ are her forever-favorites, while ‘House of Dragons’ and ‘Queen Charlotte’ are what she’s watching now. She also expressed her interest in doing a thriller or a horror film in the future, considering she is ‘born a day before Halloween’! On supporting KKR during the IPL, she mentioned, “since the very first season!” She concluded the AMA with a photo of herself snuggling with her pet dog, and saying , “This was sooooo much fun guys but I have to go cuddle with my dog now !!! seee you back here really sooon 💛”

