We launched Threads with the belief that everyone has something valuable to say. It’s been a year now, and we’re seeing it become a place where people feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas. In fact, India is one of the most active countries for Threads globally.

To celebrate this moment, we’re sharing new updates and insights, as well as some highlights from this journey.

One Year For Threads: New Updates & Insights

A few hours ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads has over 175M monthly actives !

Globally, over 50 million topic tags have been created on Threads to date.

Globally, the top 5 emojis on Threads are: ❤, 😂, ✨, 😍 and 🤣.

In India, some of the most popular tags and topics on Threads are centered around film, TV and OTT content, celebrity-related conversations and sports.

People using Threads in India are more likely to mention another user and use a video in their posts compared to the global average.

To celebrate the occasion, we’ll be hiding a couple of surprises in the app . The first one is live already!

Highlights From The Community In India

Community for you and me – Connecting with others is the most important part of social media, and many people on Threads believe the app helps build strong communities and fosters friendly conversations. Topic Tags, one of the first community features to launch, gives people the ability to tag a topic on a Threads post, and better enables discovery and engagement with posts they care about. Since introducing the feature, more than 50 million Tags have been created to help bring communities together. In India, some of the most popular Tags and topics are centered around:

Film, OTT & TV content – from #GunturKaaram and #Kalki2898AD, to #HouseofDragon and #KotaFactoryS3, and from Shark Tank India to Indian Idol 14.

Celebrity related conversations – from #BTS11thAnniversary and #AditiRaoHydari, to Darshan Thoogudeepa and Margot Robbie.

Sports – from cricket (#T20WorldCup, #IPLPlayoffs and #WPL2024), to football (#Euro2024, #Messi and Sunil Chhetri), and others like tennis (#CarlosAlcaraz).

Bowled over by cricket – Cricket has been reigning on Threads in India, with players from the current Indian squad like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, to former cricketers like Akash Chopra and Suresh Raina, experts like Ridhima Pathak and international cricketers like AB de Villiers sharing their passion for the game. The T20 Cricket World Cup, IPL, and Women’s Premier League 2024 have been some of the moments that have sparked cricket conversations on Threads this year. Over 200 creators shared updates about the concluded IPL season on Threads.

Let’s video this. Threads is primarily used for text-based creation, but many people are supplementing their posts with media. In fact, people using Threads in India are more likely to mention another user and use a video in their posts compared to the global average. Photos are also one of the most used features on the app, with one in four Threads posts including at least one. With the introduction of an in-app camera, and the growing Photography Threads community, photos have become a popular way to enhance text-first posts.

Content creators on Threads – Threads has given creators a fresh space to start growing their platforms as influencers. We’ve seen creators using Threads to post about a different interest area or niche. For example, creator @tarini_shah , who shares her hot takes on everything in fashion. We’ve also seen other creators use Threads as a “journal” of sorts, as well as those like @shrayraitiwari who are meme-ing their way on Threads.

We’re proud of the work we’ve done to help make Threads the best place for public, text-based sharing. As we look forward to the next year of Threads, we’re excited to make the app even better for following and discussing your interests in real time, and are investing in more features that make people feel most comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas on the app — because everyone has something interesting and valuable to say.