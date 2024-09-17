Manu Bhaker To Swapnil Kusale, Indian Athletes Take To WhatsApp Channels And Threads

From breaking records to winning medals, Indian athletes are making the country proud globally. Our champion athletes, Aman Sehrawat, Manu Bhaker, Nishad Kumar, Sumit Antil and Swapnil Kusale have started their WhatsApp Channels and are now on Threads too. Taking their engagement with their fans a notch higher, these athletes will share exclusive content, behind-the-scenes, and training regimes through these new mediums too.

WhatsApp Channels and Threads, like Instagram and Facebook, are platforms for creators and public figures to build strong fan connections. Considering the fandom for the recently concluded Games, including the Paralympic Games which has seen Indian athletes achieve newer heights, fans look forward to greater connection with the athletes.

“The love and support that I’ve received from my fans is truly heartwarming. I want to bring this community closer and give them a glimpse into my journey. It’s an amazing opportunity for me to do this now with my Threads account and WhatsApp Channel. I look forward to engaging more deeply with those who have been and want to be a part of my journey” – Manu Bhaker, Ace Shooter and Double Olympic Medalist “We’re happy that our platforms are home to champion Indian athletes where they can have passionate discussions and share real-time updates with their fans. We believe in empowering athletes and creators to express themselves authentically and in turn create a strong sense of community with their followers.” – Paras Sharma, Director, Global Partnerships, Meta, India

Follow The Athletes WhatsApp Channels and Threads accounts

Globally, we’ve seen international sports figures using Threads to engage with their fans such as Katie Ledecky, Tatyana Mc Fadden, Markus Rehm, Francis Ngannou, Oksana Masters and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.