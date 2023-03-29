How Meta Is Advancing Democracy

This week, the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea and Republic of Zambia will co-host the second Summit for Democracy, bringing together the public and private sector in support of a common set of goals to advance democracy. Today, we’re sharing our commitments to counter the misuse of technology, enable secure and private connections and respect human rights, among others, in line with the Summit’s call of the private sector:

Countering the surveillance-for-hire threats together with industry peers: On Monday, as part of Tech Accord, Meta, alongside Microsoft, Cisco and Trend Micro, published a set of principles and industry best practices to help guide our collective response against malicious groups that indiscriminately target people around the world. Together, we shared specific industry principles for countering surveillance-for-hire groups, including through maintaining the integrity and security of our industry’s products and services, investing in cybersecurity awareness for our users and the public more broadly and jointly identifying further ways to actively counter the cyber mercenary market. These principles are based on our years of experience with countering these threats, and align with our own recent policy recommendations that we put forth to enable a broader whole-of-society response.

Enabling secure, private connections: Internet disruptions threaten to deny peoples’ human rights and cut people off from receiving and sending vital news and information. We recently launched a feature that allows users to connect to WhatsApp by proxy when their internet connection is disrupted or blocked. We’ll also further integrate end-to-end encryption into our messaging services to protect the right to privacy, in line with our commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of people, especially those historically marginalized.

Countering government abuse of digital technology: We’ve made significant investments in countering the targeting of our systems by authoritarian governments who attempt to surveil regime critics, opposition figures, and human rights defenders. When we see this type of activity, we take action on their accounts, block their domain infrastructure from being shared on our services and, where feasible and as appropriate, notify people who we believe were targeted by these malicious operations.