How a Fisherman Uses WhatsApp to Grow His Business

Manuel Y. is a third generation fisherman on the island of San Cristobal in Galapagos. Manuel works with the company Frescapesca, which allows him and other fishermen to sell directly to restaurants. Fishers and buyers are able to communicate through WhatsApp in real time. This makes fishing more profitable for fishers and provides verified video and GPS traceability of food — from boat to plate. Legal, sustainable, and safe fishing practices allows the vibrant ecosystem and wildlife of Galapagos to continue thriving.

