Meta AI Arrives In India: Leading AI Assistant Now At Your Fingertip

Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free across more than a dozen countries. And it’s starting to roll out in India in English. You can use Meta AI on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things that matter to you. We first announced Meta AI at last year’s Connect, and since April, we’ve been bringing the latest version of Meta AI built with Llama 3 to people around the world.

Thanks to Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is smarter, faster and more fun than ever before.

Make Meta AI Work for You

Planning a night out with friends? Ask Meta AI in your WhatsApp group chat to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options for you and your friends to consider. Organizing a weekend getaway? Ask Meta AI to give you ideas of places to stop on a road trip. Cramming for a test? Ask Meta AI on the web to create you a multiple choice test. Moving into your first apartment? Ask Meta AI to “imagine” the aesthetic you want so that you can create a mood board of AI-generated images for inspiration on your furniture shopping.

Meta AI in Feed

You can also access Meta AI when you’re scrolling through your Facebook Feed. Come across a post you’re interested in? You can ask Meta AI for more info right from the post. So if you see a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, you can ask Meta AI what time of year is best to check out the aurora borealis.

Spark Your Creativity With Meta AI’s Imagine Feature

Using the word imagine while interacting with Meta AI directly or in a group chat, you can create and share images. Imagine is our text-to-image generation capability that will let you spark your creativity – you can create a customized fun invite for your kid’s birthday party or riff with your friends to create fun images. And it doesn’t stop there. Found an image you love? Ask Meta AI to animate it or iterate on the image with friends by asking Meta AI to change the prompt.

With our most powerful large language model under the hood, Meta AI is better than ever. We’re excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and can’t wait to see how it enhances people’s lives.