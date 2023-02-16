Ray-Ban Stories: How We Built Our First Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban Stories let you capture video and photos, share your life’s moments and listen to music or take calls hands-free. But building these smart glasses required us to get creative to balance complex engineering with stylish, comfortable eyewear.

We see smart glasses as a stepping stone to true AR glasses, and an important element of this is building something you’ll want to wear regularly for extended periods of time.

We also think it’s important for people to get used to incorporating smart glasses in everyday life — taking a video while skiing, snapping a photo of your dog while you’re playing together or making a hands-free phone call — in preparation for AR glasses to become an essential technology one day.

They have to be fashionable, comfortable, technologically advanced, lightweight and have a long battery life.

Learn more about how we tackled these challenges.