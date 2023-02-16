Introducing Instagram Broadcast Channels: A New Way For Creators to Deepen Connections With Followers

Today, Mark Zuckerberg introduced broadcast channels on Instagram with his own “Meta Channel 📢”. Broadcast channels are a public one-to-many messaging tool that creators can invite all of their followers into and share text, video and photo updates.

Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.

More features will be added to broadcast channels in the coming months, like the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collabs, crowdsource questions for an “ask me anything” and more.

Check Out Who’s Using Broadcast Channels

The following creators are starting their broadcast channels today. Head to their profiles and tap the link in their bios (accessible via mobile only):

Austin Sprinz: Content creator ( @austin_sprinz)

Chloe Kim: Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder ( @chloekim)

David Allen: Content creator ( @ToTouchanEmu)

FaZe Rug: Content creator (@fazerug)

Flau’jae : Basketball and rap star ( @flaujae)

Gilbert Burns: Mixed martial artist ( @gilbert_burns)

Josh Richards: Media personality and entrepreneur ( @joshrichards)

Karen Cheng: Creative director ( @karenxcheng)

Katie Feeney: Content creator ( @katiefeeneyy)

Lonnie IIV: Digital creator ( @LonnieIIV)

Mackenzie Dern: Jiu-jitsu black belt UFC fighter ( @mackenziedern)

Mikaela Shiffrin: Winningest woman alpine skier of all time ( @mikaelashiffrin)

Tank Sinatra: Meme sensation ( @tank.sinatra)

Valkyrae: Creator and streamer ( @valkyrae)

How Do Broadcast Channels Work?

Once a creator gets access to broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, but only followers who join the channel will receive notifications whenever there are updates.

Followers can leave or mute broadcast channels at any time and can also control their notifications from creators by going to a creator’s profile, tapping the bell icon and selecting “broadcast channel.”

Notifications will default to “some,” but this setting can be changed to “all” or “none.” Other than the invitation notification, followers will not get any other notifications about a broadcast channel unless they add the channel to their inbox. Once a channel is added to their inbox, it will appear among other message threads, and notifications will be turned on and function like any other chat.

As soon as the broadcast channel is live, creators can also encourage their followers to join by using the “join channel” sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile (coming soon).

Here’s how to join a broadcast channel:

Access the broadcast channel link via a creator’s Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel.

Tap “Join broadcast channel.” People who are not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so.

After joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share a link to their favorite creators’ broadcast channels so friends can follow and join.

Creators with Subscriptions who want to create a broadcast channel that’s open to all of their followers need to set the channel’s audience to “all followers.” There’s also the option to create a broadcast channel limited to paid subscribers for more exclusive content.

Getting Early Access

We’re currently testing broadcast channels with a handful of creators in the US and plan to expand in the coming months. Creators who are interested can sign up to be considered for early access by accessing the waitlist on their mobile device.

Spots are limited and we will be providing early access on a rolling basis. While we are first introducing this new feature to Instagram, we’ll be testing broadcast channels in Messenger and on Facebook in the coming months.

Privacy and Safety

Broadcast channels are subject to Instagram’s Community Guidelines so people can feel safe and welcome being a part of them. People can report both a broadcast channel itself or specific content shared in the channel, which can be removed if it goes against our policies.

Broadcast channels are also public and discoverable chat experiences, so they’re treated differently than private messaging on Instagram. We have tools and reviewers to help us identify, review or remove content in broadcast channels that may violate our Community Guidelines — often before anyone sees it.

Learn more about the differences between broadcast channels and private conversations on Instagram.