Get Closer to Your Community With Replies, Prompts and Insights

Broadcast channels are one of the most popular ways for creators to engage directly with their community on Instagram. Creators and their followers exchange over 1.5 billion messages on broadcast channels every month.

Until recently, followers of a broadcast channel could only participate by liking and reacting to messages. Today, we’re excited to introduce updates to channels that will change that, helping you better understand and collaborate with your audience. Here’s what’s new:

Replies: Give your followers a way to engage with your messages and each other.

Prompts: Kickstart conversations in your channel with Q&As and daily check-ins.

Insights and best practices: Understand what’s working and get helpful tips to meet your goals.

Hear Directly from Your Followers

With replies, you can now have real, back-and-forth conversations on your broadcast channel. Your audience can respond to messages and each other, while keeping the focus on your content.

All replies are nested within your messages, which keeps topics organized and makes it easier for your followers to find their place in your channel. And just like with comments, you can delete or report any reply.

To turn on replies, tap your channel name at the top of your channel. Then select “Channel controls” and enable “Allow members to reply to messages.”

Kickstart Conversations

It’s now easier to get the conversation started with your audience. Prompts create buzz in your channel by giving your audience something to respond to, and in turn, a chance to connect with each other.

Break the ice by choosing from suggested topics, or create a custom prompt that fits your channel’s vibe. Your followers can respond with text or photos for up to 24 hours and like their favorite responses. Keeping track of likes can help you understand what’s popular, what’s working and what isn’t working.

To create a prompt, go into your channel, tap “+” and select “Prompt.”

Whether you’re asking your followers to share their restaurant recommendations or a small moment from their day, prompts keep your channel collaborative. And when you reply to a prompt response, your message also gets shared in the main channel, giving everyone a reason to check back in and participate.

Grow With Insights and Best Practices

New metrics like total number of interactions, story shares and poll votes will help you track how your content performs and get an idea of what’s resonating.

We’ll help you get the most out of your channel with personalized guidance and best practices. Set a goal for your channel and we’ll suggest specific actions to help you achieve it. For example, if you’re looking to build your audience across platforms, try reaching all your fans – on both Instagram and Facebook – at once. Just update your settings to automatically share your channel messages to both places.

To learn more about broadcast channels, including eligibility and features, visit our Help Center.