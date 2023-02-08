Earn Money on Instagram With Gifts

Today, we’re expanding gifts on Instagram to more creators across the US, offering a way for you to easily begin earning money from your audience.

We began testing gifts on Instagram in November, which let followers show their appreciation through direct monetary support.

You can receive gifts from supporters who purchase them directly within the Instagram app using Stars. These themed virtual gifts let people creatively express their appreciation for you, which can result in earning money.

You can check your eligibility by going to your Professional Dashboard on Instagram. Gifts are one of the growing number of ways we’re helping people make a living and grow their community on Instagram, and we hope to bring gifts to even more people soon.