Earn Money on Instagram With Gifts

Image showing Stars balance and the ability to send a gift on Instagram Reels.

Takeaways

  • Gifts on Instagram are now available to more creators in the US, after we began testing them in November.
  • Your followers can purchase gifts for you directly on Instagram, which can result in earning money, using Stars to show their appreciation.
  • You can check your eligibility for gifts by going to your Professional Dashboard on Instagram.

Today, we’re expanding gifts on Instagram to more creators across the US, offering a way for you to easily begin earning money from your audience.

We began testing gifts on Instagram in November, which let followers show their appreciation through direct monetary support.

You can receive gifts from supporters who purchase them directly within the Instagram app using Stars. These themed virtual gifts let people creatively express their appreciation for you, which can result in earning money.

Image showing the ability to send a gift to someone on Instagram Reels.Image showing gift options on Instagram Reels.

Image showing how to add to Stars balance on Instagram.

You can check your eligibility by going to your Professional Dashboard on Instagram. Gifts are one of the growing number of ways we’re helping people make a living and grow their community on Instagram, and we hope to bring gifts to even more people soon.

