Get a Front Row Seat to NBA Games on Meta Quest

Today, we’re expanding our partnership with the NBA and WNBA as the league’s official VR headset, bringing the excitement of professional basketball in VR to a new level.

You can watch more than 50 upcoming games in XTADIUM* and Meta Horizon Worlds** on Meta Quest. XTADIUM gets you closer to sports action than ever before with high-quality video and the ability to host watch parties with friends. And in the future, fans will be able to watch even more content in the app with an NBA League Pass subscription.

Five games will feature celebrity broadcasters and be shown in 180-degree immersive VR, and WNBA games, NBA G League games and NBA 2K League games will be available to watch as well. In Meta Horizon Worlds, you’ll also be able to access game highlights, recaps and archival content.

You can visit this dedicated NBA Arena starting today to watch with friends, compete in interactive mini-games and cheer on your favorite teams. Here’s the January schedule***:

We’re also partnering with the league to launch NBA-licensed apparel in the Meta Avatar Store in the coming weeks. You’ll be able to purchase your favorite NBA or WNBA team apparel for your avatar and showcase it across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and on Meta Quest.

Whether you want to watch NBA League Pass in XTADIUM, hang out with friends and play mini-games in Worlds or just express your team pride across our apps, we’ve got you covered.

*XTADIUM is only available in the US.

**Meta Horizon Worlds is currently available to people 18+ in the US, Canada, the UK, Iceland, Ireland, France and Spain on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.

***Geo-restrictions apply. This content is not available in all regions and viewers located near the physical event may be unable to view it based on localized restrictions.