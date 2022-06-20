Earlier this year, we expanded our 3D Meta Avatars beyond VR, rolling them out to Facebook and Messenger—plus Instagram Stories and DMs. And today, we’re introducing the Meta Avatars Store, which will let you customize your avatar even further and be uniquely you.

We know that many of you want to more fully represent yourselves and your interests by decking out your avatars with clothing from some of the world’s leading brands. When the Meta Avatars Store starts rolling out this week, we’ll offer digital outfits from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, three of the world’s most iconic fashion brands. You’ll be able to purchase these outfits along with our existing free outfit options.

Commerce helps drive culture throughout the world, and the metaverse is no different. So we’re excited that creators and brands are experimenting with digital clothing and shopping via this new canvas.

Mark Zuckerberg joined Eva Chen, VP Fashion Partnerships on IG Live to discuss our vision for avatars and the metaverse, as well as the opportunity this unlocks for brands and businesses. Watch the full conversation.

Be Uniquely You

Your avatar is a digital expression of your personality (or personalities). It can convey how much of an extrovert or introvert you are, your sense of humor and even your fashion sense. It lets you be your authentic self, and that in turn can help you connect more meaningfully with your friends, family, coworkers, or anyone else you meet on the road to the metaverse.

We want to enable everyone to present the best version of themselves, which is why we’ve made it possible to customize your avatar with a wide variety of free outfits and accessories. Feel like giving yourself blue hair today, trying out new makeup or sporting a suit for a professional look? No problem — you can customize your avatar anytime you want to suit your mood. In fact, with more than a quintillion combinations of free avatar options already available, your choices will almost certainly be uniquely yours.

We also know that people often want to change their look, whether in the real world or in digital spaces. One way we’ll make that evolution easier is by continually offering new options that reflect the latest sartorial trends and expanding to offer more outfits from fashion, sports and lifestyle brands over time.

Our new Meta Avatars Store will roll out in the coming weeks on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Learn how to create your avatar for Instagram and for Facebook and Messenger. And we expect to bring it to VR soon. So keep an eye out for it when it becomes available for you.