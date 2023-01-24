Helping Creators and Publishers Manage Intellectual Property with Rights Manager

Today, we’re launching a website dedicated solely to helping educate people on the way Rights Manager combats copyright infringement and protects lawful expression on Facebook and Instagram.

Our new Rights Manager website includes details on all protections under Rights Manager. We provide unprecedented transparency into the tools and policies we use to help copyright holders better control when, how and where their content is shared on our services. The website further explains the many systems, policies and procedures we use to protect lawful content. Also available for the first time are testimonials from partners who’ve benefited from using this powerful tool.

Over the years, we’ve built a robust intellectual property (IP) program that includes proactive measures, a global IP notice-and-takedown team, specialized reporting tools and a repeat infringer policy. The Rights Manager website reflects our dedication to this work and continued investment in tooling and collaborative relationships to support rights holders.

We’re constantly working to expand Rights Manager to more creators. Anyone with a Facebook Page can apply for access by visiting https://rightsmanager.fb.com/.