Sharing Poetry on Facebook to Help the Blind Community

After a difficult diagnosis, Dave S. turned fear into hope by sharing his poetry on Facebook as Dave Steele The Blind Poet. Dave has Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare genetic disease that causes severe and permanent sight loss over time.

When Dave lost his job and his home, he transformed his struggles into words and advocacy for the blind. He’s written hundreds of poems that help others relate and understand the experiences of the blind community. This International Day of Persons with Disabilities, experience Dave’s story in his own words.