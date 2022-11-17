Awarding Grants to Black Creators Inspiring Change on Instagram

We’re awarding a total of $650,000 to 10 Black artists, designers and small businesses in the US as part of the #BlackVisionaries program.

Presented in partnership with the Brooklyn Museum, the 10 grants include five $100,000 Visionary Small Business grants and five $30,000 Emerging Visionary grants, awarded with the support of Meta Open Arts.

The work of the grant recipients spans disciplines, but a commitment to community unites them. They join the 2021 Black Visionaries in creating culture and change.

Visionary Small Business grant recipients ($100,000 each)

Emerging Visionary grant recipients ($30,000 each)

Grant recipients were selected from nearly 2,000 applications by a committee of prominent Black artists and designers, led by Creative Chair Antwaun Sargent, a curator and writer. With the support of Mobile Makers, a nonprofit organization that offers youth design and skill-building workshops, each recipient will also be connected with a community of mentors.

“Community builds community, and that’s the intentionality behind what we’re trying to establish here. It is the financial support, mentorship, connections and the emphasis on storytelling that, combined, are meant to provide a framework for the boundless development of these recipients.” — Antwaun Sargent, writer, curator and #BlackVisionaries creative chair

