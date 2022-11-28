Back to Newsroom
#FlexNaija Launches in Nigeria: A First-of-its-kind Mixed Reality Event for African Creators

Picture of person on stage

Takeaways

  • We held a first-of-its-kind mixed reality showcase and immersive concert in Lagos, Nigeria that focused on inspiring African creators and innovators to co-create an inclusive metaverse.
  • Nigerian creators music, art, fashion, tech and comedy were invited to explore three key entry points —Meta Spark augmented reality (AR), Digital Collectible (NFTs), and Avatars— and experience new ways to connect with their communities.

We hosted top Nigerian creators across music, art, fashion, tech and comedy as part of our #FlexNaija campaign, a first-of-its-kind mixed reality event showcasing creativity and imagination as keys to the metaverse.

Person holding a phone with NFT on screen

Keys to the Metaverse

The event in Lagos, Nigeria brought together more than 300 creators and influencers to step into a multi-sensory experience and explore technologies aimed at inspiring new connections and creations in the metaverse, including:

“The creator community here in Nigeria, and across Africa is exciting to witness, these creators are pushing boundaries and truly having a global impact. We know that creator communities will help to make the metaverse more inclusive and inspiring, with technologies providing limitless opportunities. “Flex Naija” is a celebration of how communities can push the boundaries of creativity and social connection physically and online. This campaign reinforces Meta’s commitment in supporting African innovators and creators in new ways to express themselves, and we’re excited to continue this journey in showcasing the power of collaboration in the metaverse.”

– Ineke Paulsen, Meta’s Director of EMEA Marketing

NFT on a device

African Creators Take the Stage

At the #FlexNaija concert, musical powerhouses Teni, Ayra Starr and Santi took to the stage with immersive and interactive performances using custom AR filters. Creators in Nigeria and across Africa were able to enjoy these experiences with their friends‘ in the metaverse and explore new ways to express themselves and connect with their communities. 

“Africa is important to us at Meta, we continue to invest across the region and are committed to co-creating and building technologies that help people connect with friends and family, and grow businesses. We see technology giving people new opportunities every day to become entrepreneurs and content creators, and believe the metaverse has a big role to play here. ‘#FlexNaija’ is an important step in that journey, which celebrates how communities can, and are pushing the boundaries of creativity and social connection physically and online.”

– Derya Matras, Meta’s VP for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey

Artist performing on stage

