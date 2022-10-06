What You Need to Know Before Meta Connect 2022

What is Meta Connect and how do I watch it?

Meta Connect is our annual conference for developers, creators, tech enthusiasts and others who want to hear about our latest efforts to build the future of connection within virtual and augmented reality.

Anyone can join this free digital event on October 11, 2022 at 10 AM PT. All Meta Connect content will be streamed live and available afterward on the Reality Labs Facebook page. If you have a Meta Quest 2 headset, you can register to attend in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds. Once you’ve registered, look for the Meta Connect program in the Events tab of your Horizon menu inside Meta Horizon Worlds.

What should I expect?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will open the event with a keynote featuring a number of developers, creators and leaders at Meta. He’ll share updates on the VR developer ecosystem, our progress building toward the metaverse, and Project Cambria, our new high-end VR headset with mixed reality.

What else should I know?

Catch up on the basics of the metaverse, including clips from last year’s Connect, on our What is the metaverse? page.

Learn about the difference between virtual and augmented reality from metaverse creator Don Allen Stevenson III in our Are We There Yet? series with Keke Palmer.

Then check out a preview of mixed reality in this fencing game demo.

Read about the art and science of social presence and how we’re approaching avatars for multi-user experiences in VR.

Learn more about our responsible innovation principles and how we’re building for the future with privacy, safety and inclusivity in mind.

Where can I buy Meta devices?

Shop Meta Quest, Meta Portal and Ray-Ban Stories on meta.com. If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area, check out the Meta Store on our campus in Burlingame, California, where you’ll be able to get hands-on experience with all our hardware products.