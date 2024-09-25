Introducing Meta Quest 3S, Our Most Affordable Mixed Reality Headset

Today at Connect, we unveiled Meta Quest 3S, a headset with the same mixed reality capabilities and fast performance as Meta Quest 3, but at a lower price point. Starting at just $299.99 USD, Quest 3S is the best headset for those new to mixed reality and immersive experiences, or who might have been waiting for a low-cost upgrade from Quest and Quest 2.

From watching your favorite TV shows on a cinema-sized screen to your own personal trainer that you can take with you anywhere you go, plus multitasking capabilities, gaming and more, there’s no better mixed reality device on the market at this price.

Meta Quest 3S Joins the Meta Quest 3 Family

When we released Meta Quest 3 last year, it wasn’t simply more powerful than Quest 2, it was a true mixed reality device at a consumer-friendly price point. With full-color Passthrough capabilities, Quest 3 unlocked an entirely new genre of experiences and let people blend the virtual and physical worlds like never before.

We’ve spent 2024 making improvements to the Quest ecosystem, turning Meta Quest 3 into an even more capable headset — and Meta Quest 3S will benefit from those updates day one.

We’ve rebuilt Meta Horizon OS for spatial computing, with better support for essential 2D apps like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We’ve added better spatial audio and improved Passthrough’s contrast and color, making it more realistic and immersive. You can even use Quest while in transit, thanks to Travel Mode.

And we’ve got big plans for the future, like expanding Travel Mode to work on trains, support for lying down while using the headset, continuing to improve Meta AI on Quest and enabling the “Hey Meta” wake word to invoke it, and more.

Like all of our previous headsets, Meta Quest 3S is built on a foundation of trust, with new features that will protect your privacy and data.

Something for Everyone

With Quest 3S, there’s something for everyone. Catch a concert in Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley or enjoy front-row seats at Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more. Flex your creativity with tools like Painting VR and Gravity Sketch. Kick back and relax in the home theater of your dreams using apps like Prime Video, Twitch, YouTube and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), plus Netflix with HD in Browser, all in our brand new Theater View. And Dolby Atmos offers immersive sound support. Or squeeze in a workout with Supernatural, with its new group workout mode launching today.

Quest 3S is compatible with our full library of thousands of apps and games, plus upcoming Quest 3 and 3S exclusives like Batman: Arkham Shadow. Games that received Quest 3-specific performance updates will also work on Quest 3S, which means you’ll benefit from the same upgraded visuals and faster load times.

A Price Drop for Meta Quest 3

In addition to the new budget-friendly Meta Quest 3S headset, we’re also dropping the price of the 512GB Meta Quest 3 from $649.99 USD to just $499.99 USD. Meta Quest 3 remains the best headset in our lineup for tech enthusiasts and gamers, with four times the storage of the baseline Meta Quest 3S, plus our 4K+ Infinite display,* featuring state-of-the-art pancake lenses and a wider field of view.

Quest 3S is a big step in making mixed reality more accessible, and we hope you’re as excited as we are about the future of this technology.

*Two displays (2064×2208 resolution per eye) combined with Meta’s Infinite Display optical stack.