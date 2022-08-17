Celebrating Good Ideas for the Summer Holidays

Every business starts with an idea, and at Meta, we believe those ideas deserve to be found. That’s why last year, we introduced “Good Ideas Deserve to Be Found”, a campaign that celebrates small businesses and encourages people to support local, independent businesses.

This summer, we are continuing to make sure SMBs have a voice to reach customers. If you’re on the hunt for ideas of things to do during the summer holidays, you need look no further. Our latest “Good Ideas Deserve to be Found” campaign showcases inspiring activities from small businesses across Europe.

To explore a diverse range of small business ideas for the summer break, check out your local Meta Facebook page in France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands.

Here are four examples of unique small business ideas that are guaranteed to keep you entertained this summer.

Oh La Vache, France

Oh La Vache offers unique farm stays from across France. Families can experience a taste of farm life, including goat cheese making, horse riding, bread making and even cuddle therapy with farmyard animals!

BargeTrip, Ireland

Looking for a picnic with a difference? With BargeTrip, you can sit back, relax and wind your way through the Irish countryside on a restored traditional canal barge. There’s no better way to experience the Grand Canal and learn about Ireland’s first man-made waterway.

Float Lubin, Poland

If you can’t get to the seaside this summer, Float Lubin is an oasis of calm in the city where you can relax, unwind and recharge. Flotation therapy is a truly unique experience which has benefits for both the mind and body.

Ceramica Assunta, Italy

Founded in 1948 in the picturesque, cliffside village of Positano, Ceramica Assunta produces beautiful, ceramic pottery. Each piece has been expertly handcrafted by a master artisan. Their three stores in Positano are the perfect place to while away an afternoon on the Amalfi Coast.

Small businesses all over the world struggled throughout the pandemic. While there are some glimmers of optimism, SMBs are still facing the challenge of a lifetime. Meta’s most recent Global State of Small Business Survey showed that 20% of small businesses globally were still not operational as of January 2022.

Meta is in the business of small business. More than 200 million businesses use our apps every month to connect with customers and grow. We have more than 10 million advertisers across our services, the majority of whom are small and medium-sized businesses. This latest campaign is a continuation of our efforts to support SMBs as they navigate the post-pandemic recovery, empowering them with economic opportunities and ensuring that their good ideas are found.