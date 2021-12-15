Showing Support for Small Businesses That #DeserveToBeFound

In our #DeserveToBeFound campaign, we spotlighted local businesses across 14 countries in EMEA to encourage people to shop small this holiday season.

This campaign builds on our efforts to empower small businesses with economic opportunities.

Ahead of the critical holiday sales period, we launched our #DeserveToBeFound campaign to spotlight local high street businesses and encourage people to shop small throughout the festive season. Spanning 14 countries, we teamed up with media partners and social media creators to showcase the diverse range of inspiring products and services available from small businesses across our region.

The campaign celebrates brilliant gifting ideas from small business leaders like personalised, handmade jewellery from A Box For My Treasure in Ireland or artisan furniture from Scamarcia Design in Italy.

The past 18 months have been tough for small businesses everywhere. Yet these businesses have shown resilience and optimism in tackling the fallout of the pandemic. Faced with the enforced closure of traditional brick-and-mortar outlets, many small businesses have found success by adapting their business models and shifting online.

However, while the small business recovery is underway, challenges persist. Our latest State of Small Business report revealed that the share of SMBs reporting a reduction in employment due to the pandemic has risen since the start of 2021, from 30% to 36%. Additionally, over a fifth of small businesses expected the final three months of 2021 to represent the majority of their sales for the year.

This #DeserveToBeFound holiday campaign is a continuation of our efforts to support small businesses worldwide and empower them with economic opportunities. It builds on the free tools and resources we introduced last year, like Shops, Facebook Business Suite, small business grant programs and virtual training to help small businesses navigate the pandemic. We will continue to make sure small businesses have a voice to reach customers, ensuring that their good ideas are found.